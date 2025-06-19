https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/irans-irgc-says-israel-deployed-air-defense-missiles-systems-in-residential-areas-1122287235.html

Iran's IRGC Says Israel Deployed Air Defense, Missiles Systems in Residential Areas

Iran's IRGC Says Israel Deployed Air Defense, Missiles Systems in Residential Areas

Sputnik International

Israel has deployed air defense systems in residential areas, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

world

middle east

israel

tehran

tel aviv

iran

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122287097_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c3b987812701712185f20324cf469.jpg

"All military centers have been evacuated, and the regime's army, hiding behind public places, has deployed missile and air defense systems among urban centers," the statement said.Earlier, Iran has carried out high precision strikes on Israeli military targets near a hospital"The 14th wave of the combined operation True Promise 3 was launched using kamikaze drones and strategic missiles. During this operation, precision strikes were carried out on the command and intelligence centers of the regime's army, located next to one of the hospitals," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.Iran fired about 20 rockets at Israel, some of which hit residential areas in Tel Aviv and its suburbs. Israel Army Radio reported that one of the rockets hit the Soroka hospital in the southern city of Beer Sheva. The Israeli Ambulance Service reported dozens of casualties as a result of the rocket attack.On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iran-launches-new-wave-of-missile-attacks-on-israel-1122281998.html

israel

tehran

tel aviv

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, risina lion, tru promise 3, iran-israel escalation