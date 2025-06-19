https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/irans-irgc-says-israel-deployed-air-defense-missiles-systems-in-residential-areas-1122287235.html
Iran's IRGC Says Israel Deployed Air Defense, Missiles Systems in Residential Areas
Iran's IRGC Says Israel Deployed Air Defense, Missiles Systems in Residential Areas
Sputnik International
Israel has deployed air defense systems in residential areas, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
2025-06-19T09:34+0000
2025-06-19T09:34+0000
2025-06-19T09:34+0000
world
middle east
israel
tehran
tel aviv
iran
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122287097_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b10c3b987812701712185f20324cf469.jpg
"All military centers have been evacuated, and the regime's army, hiding behind public places, has deployed missile and air defense systems among urban centers," the statement said.Earlier, Iran has carried out high precision strikes on Israeli military targets near a hospital"The 14th wave of the combined operation True Promise 3 was launched using kamikaze drones and strategic missiles. During this operation, precision strikes were carried out on the command and intelligence centers of the regime's army, located next to one of the hospitals," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.Iran fired about 20 rockets at Israel, some of which hit residential areas in Tel Aviv and its suburbs. Israel Army Radio reported that one of the rockets hit the Soroka hospital in the southern city of Beer Sheva. The Israeli Ambulance Service reported dozens of casualties as a result of the rocket attack.On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iran-launches-new-wave-of-missile-attacks-on-israel-1122281998.html
israel
tehran
tel aviv
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122287097_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc811b5333ecf7eec81629bd52091507.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, israel, risina lion, tru promise 3, iran-israel escalation
iran, israel, risina lion, tru promise 3, iran-israel escalation
Iran's IRGC Says Israel Deployed Air Defense, Missiles Systems in Residential Areas
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel has deployed air defense systems in residential areas, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
"All military centers have been evacuated, and the regime's army, hiding behind public places, has deployed missile and air defense systems among urban centers," the statement said.
Earlier, Iran has carried out high precision strikes on Israeli military targets near a hospital
"The 14th wave of the combined operation True Promise 3 was launched using kamikaze drones and strategic missiles. During this operation, precision strikes were carried out on the command and intelligence centers of the regime's army, located next to one of the hospitals," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.
Iran fired about 20 rockets at Israel, some of which hit residential areas in Tel Aviv and its suburbs. Israel Army Radio reported that one of the rockets hit the Soroka hospital in the southern city of Beer Sheva. The Israeli Ambulance Service reported dozens of casualties as a result of the rocket attack.
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation
dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.