RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform
RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Danantara Indonesia fund on the creation of a Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to implement investment projects in both countries.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Danantara Indonesia will create a joint Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros to implement investment projects in Russia and Indonesia and expand bilateral economic partnership," the statement said, adding that the agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform

15:11 GMT 19.06.2025
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Danantara Indonesia fund on the creation of a Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to implement investment projects in both countries.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Danantara Indonesia will create a joint Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros to implement investment projects in Russia and Indonesia and expand bilateral economic partnership," the statement said, adding that the agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
