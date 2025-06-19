https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rdif-says-agreed-with-indonesian-fund-to-create-2-billion-euro-investment-platform-1122291228.html
RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform
RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform
Sputnik International
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Danantara Indonesia fund on the creation of a Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to implement investment projects in both countries.
2025-06-19T15:11+0000
2025-06-19T15:11+0000
2025-06-19T15:11+0000
world
spief 2025
indonesia
russia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
investment
investment fund
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620337_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94addbaad6aab75d377f6d92f4d7d441.jpg
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Danantara Indonesia will create a joint Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros to implement investment projects in Russia and Indonesia and expand bilateral economic partnership," the statement said, adding that the agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/spief-2025-adds-ais-surging-impact-on-news-media-to-agenda--1122276349.html
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620337_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11404a625833c6fc01566269da6a5b50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian direct investment fund, russian-indonesian investment platform, indonesian fund, implement investment projects
russian direct investment fund, russian-indonesian investment platform, indonesian fund, implement investment projects
RDIF Says Agreed With Indonesian Fund to Create 2 billion Euro Investment Platform
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Danantara Indonesia fund on the creation of a Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to implement investment projects in both countries.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Danantara Indonesia will create a joint Russian-Indonesian investment platform with a capital of 2 billion euros to implement investment projects in Russia and Indonesia and expand bilateral economic partnership," the statement said, adding that the agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition
of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.