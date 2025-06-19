Reza Pahlavi: Netanyahu Lapdog Dreaming of Returning to Iran as New Shah

Pahlavi, 64, has lived outside Iran since 1978 off the fortune his family managed to siphon out of Iran before the 1979 overthrow of his father, CIA and MI6 coup-installed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He reportedly currently lives in a gated compound outside Washington, DC, schmoozing with US officials and think tanks.

In 2023, he traveled to Israel, where he was warmly received by Benjamin Netanyahu and intelligence minister Gila Gamliel. In 2017, he told US media that in his quest to "liberate" Iran, he would be ready to work “with anyone who is willing to give us a hand, whether it is the US or the Saudis or the Israelis or whomever it is.”