Recycled Blatant Lies: US & Israel Push for Regime Change in Iran – Expert

Recycled Blatant Lies: US & Israel Push for Regime Change in Iran – Expert

The US and Israel are pushing a “primitive, vulgar pretext” to justify aggression against Iran, Professor Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.

The US and Israel are pushing a “primitive, vulgar pretext” to justify aggression against Iran, Professor Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.The former UN Independent Expert on International Order underscored that for them, facts are irrelevant.Both the IAEA and US intelligence admit there's “zero evidence” Iran is building a bomb, he reminded.Furthermore, military force is expressly prohibited under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. "If there is a violation of the Non Proliferation Treaty, Iran can be excluded from the benefits of the NPT, but under no conditions can there be aggression," according to the expert.Same Playbook, Different TargetDisregarding international law and the UN Charter, the US and Israel are recycling the 2003 tactics – false WMD claims – that were used to justify regime change in Iraq, said Alfred de Zayas. In 2003, at least Jacques Chirac of France and Gerhard Schroeder of Germany refused to participate in the illegal war. Now, even more countries, like France and Germany, are on board with this, the pundit remarked. Mainstream Media Complicit“The media bears considerable responsibility for this tragedy that may yet develop into World War III,” the pundit warns.

