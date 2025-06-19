https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/recycled-blatant-lies-us--israel-push-for-regime-change-in-iran--expert-1122286464.html
Recycled Blatant Lies: US & Israel Push for Regime Change in Iran – Expert
Recycled Blatant Lies: US & Israel Push for Regime Change in Iran – Expert
Sputnik International
The US and Israel are pushing a “primitive, vulgar pretext” to justify aggression against Iran, Professor Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.
2025-06-19T09:32+0000
2025-06-19T09:32+0000
2025-06-19T09:32+0000
analysis
us
israel
iran
iraq
2003 invasion of iraq
weapons of mass destruction (wmd)
wmds
alfred de zayas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122286266_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5d21c73532a0207e5add1dcfb6c3b8.jpg
The US and Israel are pushing a “primitive, vulgar pretext” to justify aggression against Iran, Professor Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.The former UN Independent Expert on International Order underscored that for them, facts are irrelevant.Both the IAEA and US intelligence admit there's “zero evidence” Iran is building a bomb, he reminded.Furthermore, military force is expressly prohibited under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. "If there is a violation of the Non Proliferation Treaty, Iran can be excluded from the benefits of the NPT, but under no conditions can there be aggression," according to the expert.Same Playbook, Different TargetDisregarding international law and the UN Charter, the US and Israel are recycling the 2003 tactics – false WMD claims – that were used to justify regime change in Iraq, said Alfred de Zayas. In 2003, at least Jacques Chirac of France and Gerhard Schroeder of Germany refused to participate in the illegal war. Now, even more countries, like France and Germany, are on board with this, the pundit remarked. Mainstream Media Complicit“The media bears considerable responsibility for this tragedy that may yet develop into World War III,” the pundit warns.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-troops-in-middle-east-can-be-under-risk-but-iran-likely-to-avoid-such-attack--expert-1122279698.html
israel
iran
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122286266_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7842451dc7084b988b7aeb1d6f2cfb04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel-iran conflict, danger of israel-iran escalation, iaea has zero evidence iran is building a bomb, us uses blatant lies to justify regime-change
israel-iran conflict, danger of israel-iran escalation, iaea has zero evidence iran is building a bomb, us uses blatant lies to justify regime-change
Recycled Blatant Lies: US & Israel Push for Regime Change in Iran – Expert
The United States and Israel are in "open rebellion against international law and the UN Charter," according to Professor Alfred de Zayas, author of 10 books including "The Human Rights Industry" and “Building a Just World Order.
The US and Israel
are pushing a “primitive, vulgar pretext” to justify aggression against Iran, Professor Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik
.
The former UN Independent Expert on International Order underscored that for them, facts are irrelevant.
“Blatant lies, propaganda and demonization of Iran suffices to create an atmosphere that would dupe the American people and the world into ‘tolerating’ an invasion,” he stressed.
Both the IAEA and US intelligence admit there's “zero evidence” Iran is building a bomb, he reminded.
Furthermore, military force is expressly prohibited under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.
"If there is a violation of the Non Proliferation Treaty, Iran can be excluded from the benefits of the NPT, but under no conditions can there be aggression," according to the expert.
Same Playbook, Different Target
Disregarding international law and the UN Charter, the US and Israel are recycling the 2003 tactics
– false WMD claims – that were used to justify regime change in Iraq, said Alfred de Zayas.
In 2003, at least Jacques Chirac of France and Gerhard Schroeder of Germany refused to participate in the illegal war. Now, even more countries, like France and Germany, are on board with this, the pundit remarked.
Mainstream Media Complicit
“The media bears considerable responsibility for this tragedy that may yet develop into World War III,” the pundit warns.