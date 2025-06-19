https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rosatom-warns-strike-on-irans-bushehr-npp-could-cause-a-chernobyl-like-disaster-1122287112.html
Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster
A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"If the current first power unit [of Bushehr NPP] is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom urges the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP. Now Russia considers it possible to leave some of the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP in Iran, but Rosatom is ready for a rapid evacuation of the specialists. No physical destruction has been done to the Iranian uranium enrichment facilities from Israeli strikes, and there were no radiation emissions, Likhachev added.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"If the current first power unit [of Bushehr NPP] is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom urges the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP
.
Now Russia considers it possible to leave some of the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP in Iran, but Rosatom is ready for a rapid evacuation of the specialists.
No physical destruction has been done to the Iranian uranium enrichment facilities from Israeli strikes, and there were no radiation emissions, Likhachev added.