https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rosatom-warns-strike-on-irans-bushehr-npp-could-cause-a-chernobyl-like-disaster-1122287112.html

Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster

Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster

Sputnik International

A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

2025-06-19T09:34+0000

world

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

spief 2025

alexei likhachev

chernobyl

russia

israel

rosatom

bushehr nuclear power plant

iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg

"If the current first power unit [of Bushehr NPP] is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom urges the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP. Now Russia considers it possible to leave some of the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP in Iran, but Rosatom is ready for a rapid evacuation of the specialists. No physical destruction has been done to the Iranian uranium enrichment facilities from Israeli strikes, and there were no radiation emissions, Likhachev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122285900.html

chernobyl

russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's bushehr nuclear power plant, strike on iran's bushehr npp, st. petersburg international economic forum