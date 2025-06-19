International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rosatom-warns-strike-on-irans-bushehr-npp-could-cause-a-chernobyl-like-disaster-1122287112.html
Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster
Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster
Sputnik International
A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2025-06-19T09:34+0000
2025-06-19T09:34+0000
world
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
spief 2025
alexei likhachev
chernobyl
russia
israel
rosatom
bushehr nuclear power plant
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg
"If the current first power unit [of Bushehr NPP] is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom urges the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP. Now Russia considers it possible to leave some of the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP in Iran, but Rosatom is ready for a rapid evacuation of the specialists. No physical destruction has been done to the Iranian uranium enrichment facilities from Israeli strikes, and there were no radiation emissions, Likhachev added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122285900.html
chernobyl
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9dab8acb0f15707f52fa60a3d9aca444.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran's bushehr nuclear power plant, strike on iran's bushehr npp, st. petersburg international economic forum
iran's bushehr nuclear power plant, strike on iran's bushehr npp, st. petersburg international economic forum

Rosatom Warns: Strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP Could Cause a Chernobyl-like Disaster

09:34 GMT 19.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"If the current first power unit [of Bushehr NPP] is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom urges the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP.
Now Russia considers it possible to leave some of the Russian specialists at the Bushehr NPP in Iran, but Rosatom is ready for a rapid evacuation of the specialists.
No physical destruction has been done to the Iranian uranium enrichment facilities from Israeli strikes, and there were no radiation emissions, Likhachev added.
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
World
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
06:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала