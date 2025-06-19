International
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
What has happened in Israel-Iran conflict as of June 19
Here is what has happened as of June 19:
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

06:39 GMT 19.06.2025
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Israel and Iran have continued to trade attacks as part of the IDF-launched operation "Rising Lion" and the Islamic Republic's retaliatory "Operation True Promise 3".

Here is what has happened as of June 19:

60 fighter jets struck over 20 targets in Tehran, with one attack hitting anti-tank missile production facilities in Iran, the IDF said.
Israel attacked Iran’s heavy water reactor at the Arak Nuclear Complex in northwest Iran, per state media agency IRIB. The facility was not seriously damaged and there is no radiation, it added.
One attack by the Israeli Air Force hit Karaj, west of Tehran, per Iranian media.
Iran used its Sejjil missiles with a 2,000 km range for the first time against Israel, Tasnim reported.
Videos of Iran unleashing a “new generation of missiles” in a fresh wave of attacks on Israel were widely posted online.
Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv, with six explosions heard in the city, including in the Holon area, SNN reported.
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025.
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
The “main target” of Iran’s morning ballistic missile attack “was the large [Israeli Army] Command and Intelligence (IDF C4I) headquarters and the military intelligence camp in the Gav-Yam Technology Park,” IRNA, reported. The facility is located next to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.
IRGC missiles hit Israel’s stock exchange, Al Jazeera reported.
Iran’s Tasnim News Agency shared a list of US military bases in the region that lie within range of Iranian missiles.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei warned the US against joining Israel’s war, saying that it would be “a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”
