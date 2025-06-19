https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russian-delegation-to-be-ready-to-arrive-in-istanbul-after-jun-22-for-talks-1122289823.html

Russian Delegation to Be Ready to Arrive in Istanbul After Jun 22 for Talks

Sputnik International

Russian delegation will be ready to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"After June 22, our delegation, I mean the delegation of Russia, which was approved by the decision of the president, will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue the negotiations. Specific dates will be determined in the near future and will be announced by representatives and the head of the delegation itself," Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

