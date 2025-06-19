https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/why-did-trump-cut-g7-short-not-interested-in-zelensky-too-tired-of-macrons-drama-1122291767.html
Why Did Trump Cut G7 Short? Not Interested in Zelensky, Too Tired of Macron’s Drama
Why Did Trump Cut G7 Short? Not Interested in Zelensky, Too Tired of Macron’s Drama
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump decided to leave the G7 summit in Canada due to his lack of interest in meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
2025-06-19T15:24+0000
2025-06-19T15:24+0000
2025-06-19T15:24+0000
world
us
emmanuel macron
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
canada
g7 summit
g7
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b20e71e2cb9a9b68a4112ee7d10f423a.jpg
While the US leader himself cited the conflict between Iran and Israel as a reason for cutting short his trip, people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper that Trump's decision was caused by the lack of interest in meeting Zelensky, as well as his alleged irritation with French President Emmanuel Macron's opposition to the White House's interest in Greenland. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would leave the G7 summit in Canada earlier than it was scheduled because of the situation in the Middle East. Trump, in turn, ordered the US National Security Council to be ready to meet in the White House Situation Room upon his return to Washington. Media later reported that Macron suggested that the United States had offered to help achieve a ceasefire. After that, the US president wrote on Truth Social that "publicity-seeking" Macron was mistaken and the real reason behind the departure was "much bigger" than a ceasefire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/trump-to-leave-g7-summit-earlier-return-to-us-over-situation-in-middle-east---white-house-1122268494.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c221b1a06ac4dd5173af2b390e385e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump, g7 summit, volodymyr zelensky
us president donald trump, g7 summit, volodymyr zelensky
Why Did Trump Cut G7 Short? Not Interested in Zelensky, Too Tired of Macron’s Drama
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump decided to leave the G7 summit in Canada due to his lack of interest in meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, media reported on Thursday.
While the US leader himself cited the conflict between Iran and Israel as a reason for cutting short his trip, people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper that Trump's decision was caused by the lack of interest in meeting Zelensky, as well as his alleged irritation with French President Emmanuel Macron's opposition to the White House's interest in Greenland.
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would leave the G7 summit
in Canada earlier than it was scheduled because of the situation in the Middle East. Trump, in turn, ordered the US National Security Council to be ready to meet in the White House Situation Room upon his return to Washington.
Media later reported that Macron suggested that the United States had offered to help achieve a ceasefire. After that, the US president wrote on Truth Social that "publicity-seeking" Macron was mistaken and the real reason behind the departure was "much bigger" than a ceasefire.