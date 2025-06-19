https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/why-did-trump-cut-g7-short-not-interested-in-zelensky-too-tired-of-macrons-drama-1122291767.html

Why Did Trump Cut G7 Short? Not Interested in Zelensky, Too Tired of Macron’s Drama

US President Donald Trump decided to leave the G7 summit in Canada due to his lack of interest in meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

While the US leader himself cited the conflict between Iran and Israel as a reason for cutting short his trip, people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper that Trump's decision was caused by the lack of interest in meeting Zelensky, as well as his alleged irritation with French President Emmanuel Macron's opposition to the White House's interest in Greenland. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would leave the G7 summit in Canada earlier than it was scheduled because of the situation in the Middle East. Trump, in turn, ordered the US National Security Council to be ready to meet in the White House Situation Room upon his return to Washington. Media later reported that Macron suggested that the United States had offered to help achieve a ceasefire. After that, the US president wrote on Truth Social that "publicity-seeking" Macron was mistaken and the real reason behind the departure was "much bigger" than a ceasefire.

