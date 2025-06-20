International
Armenia’s Authorities Jail Philanthropist in Fight Against Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenia’s Authorities Jail Philanthropist in Fight Against Armenian Apostolic Church
A Yerevan court has ordered the arrest of businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan for daring to speak out and stand with the Armenian Church.
Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, head of the Tashir Group, has reportedly been a key supporter of Armenia’s most vital institutions — from building the majestic St. Gregory Cathedral to funding over 30 educational and medical centers, including Yerevan’s Oncology Center. He is now behind bars on a trumped-up charge of allegedly “making public calls to illegally seize power”. His lawyer calls it absurd, groundless, and a political hit-job, vowing to appeal and fight back. The Armenian Church in Moscow called the arrest a disgrace and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.
whjy was businessman and philanthropist samvel karapetyan jailed, who is samvel karapetyan, how has samvel karapetyan supported the armenian church
06:42 GMT 20.06.2025
A Yerevan court has ordered the arrest of businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan for daring to speak out and stand with the Armenian Church.
Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, head of the Tashir Group, has reportedly been a key supporter of Armenia’s most vital institutions — from building the majestic St. Gregory Cathedral to funding over 30 educational and medical centers, including Yerevan’s Oncology Center.
He is now behind bars on a trumped-up charge of allegedly “making public calls to illegally seize power”.
His lawyer calls it absurd, groundless, and a political hit-job, vowing to appeal and fight back.
The Armenian Church in Moscow called the arrest a disgrace and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.
