https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/destabilization-of-the-south-caucasus-whats-behind-the-us-armenia-strategic-partnership-1121428765.html

Destabilization of the South Caucasus: What’s Behind the US-Armenia Strategic Partnership?

Destabilization of the South Caucasus: What’s Behind the US-Armenia Strategic Partnership?

Sputnik International

On January 14, Armenia and the United States concluded a strategic partnership agreement during the working visit of Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, to Washington. What's behind the agreement?

2025-01-14T19:19+0000

2025-01-14T19:19+0000

2025-01-14T19:19+0000

world

dmitry peskov

us

joe biden

armenia

georgia

nato

kfor

european union (eu)

washington

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107067/70/1070677021_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_7d73a95c07428117ce5d4403feb272bd.jpg

The Armenian-American strategic partnership initiative was first announced in June 2024 during US Deputy Secretary of State James O’Brien’s visit to Yerevan.Previously, the US established similar strategic partnership charters with Ukraine in 2008 and Georgia in 2009. These charters included the following principles:In 2021, the US-Ukraine charter was updated ahead of Washington turning the Ukraine conflict into its proxy war against Russia. The US-Georgia partnership was suspended in November 2024 after the Georgian ruling party implemented policies prioritizing national sovereignty, which diverged from US interests.Why is Armenia Important to the US?Armenia, a landlocked nation in the South Caucasus, has maintained diplomatic, economic, and military ties with the US since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Several factors contribute to Armenia’s strategic importance to Washington:Is Armenia Shifting to the West?Armenia has intensified its pivot toward the West since its defeat in the 2023 conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan is now taking steps toward accession to the European Union—a questionable move considering that post-Soviet states like Ukraine and Georgia, which applied earlier, have yet to gain membership.What Does Russia Say?On January 14, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that forming a strategic partnership with the US is Armenia’s "sovereign right." However, Peskov warned that the partnership could be aimed at destabilizing the South Caucasus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-soros-to-usaid-how-us-organized-2004-orange-revolution-in-ukraine-1120954230.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/how-the-attempted-maidan-20-in-georgia-fell-flat-1121307657.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/armenia-azerbaijan-accuse-each-other-of-shelling-military-positions-on-border-1117770201.html

armenia

georgia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-armenia strategic partnership, ukraine, georgia, south caucasus, us destabilizing role in south caucasus, armenia's geostrategic location, us suspended strategic partnership with georgia, us strategic partnership with ukraine