Destabilization of the South Caucasus: What’s Behind the US-Armenia Strategic Partnership?

On January 14, Armenia and the United States concluded a strategic partnership agreement during the working visit of Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, to Washington. What's behind the agreement?
On January 14, Armenia and the United States concluded a strategic partnership agreement during the working visit of Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, to Washington. What's behind the agreement?
The Armenian-American strategic partnership initiative was first announced in June 2024 during US Deputy Secretary of State James O’Brien’s visit to Yerevan.
Previously, the US established similar strategic partnership
charters with Ukraine
in 2008 and Georgia in 2009. These charters included the following principles:
Defense and security collaboration, though without guaranteeing direct US military involvement in potential conflicts.
Recognition of aspirations to join NATO.
In 2021, the US-Ukraine charter was updated ahead of Washington turning the Ukraine conflict into its proxy war against Russia.
The US-Georgia partnership was suspended
in November 2024 after the Georgian ruling party implemented policies prioritizing national sovereignty, which diverged from US interests.
21 November 2024, 16:20 GMT
Why is Armenia Important to the US?
Armenia, a landlocked nation in the South Caucasus, has maintained diplomatic, economic, and military ties with the US since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Several factors contribute to Armenia’s strategic importance to Washington:
1.Long-standing cooperation
: Armenian troops have actively participated in US-NATO operations, including missions in Afghanistan and the Kosovo Force (KFOR).
2.Mineral wealth
: Armenia is a mountainous country rich in mineral resources such as iron, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gold, silver, antimony, and aluminum. Over 670 solid mineral mines are registered in the state.
3.Geostrategic location
: Armenia lies along the Middle Corridor, a region of increasing strategic competition between the US and China. The Biden administration has explored creating new land routes through Armenian territory to strengthen its position in the region.
4.Substituting Georgia
: The US-Armenia partnership may serve as a substitute for Washington’s waning influence in Georgia
, following the suspension of its strategic partnership agreement with Tbilisi.
30 December 2024, 14:37 GMT
Is Armenia Shifting to the West?
Armenia has intensified its pivot toward the West since its defeat in the 2023 conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan is now taking steps toward accession to the European Union—a questionable move considering that post-Soviet states like Ukraine and Georgia, which applied earlier, have yet to gain membership.
On January 14, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that forming a strategic partnership with the US is Armenia’s "sovereign right." However, Peskov warned that the partnership could be aimed at destabilizing the South Caucasus.