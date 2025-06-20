https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/crackdown-on-faith-karapetyan-arrest-part-of-broad-anti-armenian-church-campaign-1122296689.html

Crackdown on Faith: Karapetyan Arrest Part of Broad Anti-Armenian Church Campaign

Crackdown on Faith: Karapetyan Arrest Part of Broad Anti-Armenian Church Campaign

Sputnik International

A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.

2025-06-20T09:43+0000

2025-06-20T09:43+0000

2025-06-20T10:26+0000

arrest

armenia

yerevan

russian orthodox church

vakhtang kipshidze

church

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122295181_0:20:480:290_1920x0_80_0_0_b493dcfcf32526eea292274cf645c446.jpg

“The Armenian Apostolic Church is the most authoritative social force in Armenian life. Its freedom, independence, and internal autonomy are non-negotiable. Any attempt to undermine them is unacceptable,” Vachtang Kipshidze, Moscow Patriarchate representative, tells Sputnik.When defenders of faith and tradition like businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan are targeted, society risks trading stability for persecution, the Russian Orthodox Church warns.The detention of Karapetyan – a vocal supporter of the Armenian church – is part of a broader campaign to silence voices standing with Armenia’s spiritual foundations, Kipshidze said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/moscow-closely-monitoring-russian-businessman-karapetyans-case-in-armenia--kremlin-1122296353.html

armenia

yerevan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

karapetyan arrest, court in yerevan, seize power in armenia, broad anti-armenian church campaign