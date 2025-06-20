https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/moscow-closely-monitoring-russian-businessman-karapetyans-case-in-armenia--kremlin-1122296353.html
Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin
"Of course, we are following it. For us, he is a Russian citizen. We do not want to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, but naturally, we are closely monitor everything related to Russian citizen," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). On Wednesday, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin, has drawn scrutiny after expressing support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
2025
