https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/moscow-closely-monitoring-russian-businessman-karapetyans-case-in-armenia--kremlin-1122296353.html

Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin

Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow is closely monitoring the situation around Russian billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan in Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-06-20T09:37+0000

2025-06-20T09:37+0000

2025-06-20T09:37+0000

world

spief 2025

dmitry peskov

nikol pashinyan

armenia

moscow

russia

kremlin

arrest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg

"Of course, we are following it. For us, he is a Russian citizen. We do not want to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, but naturally, we are closely monitor everything related to Russian citizen," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). On Wednesday, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin, has drawn scrutiny after expressing support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/armenias-authorities-jail-philanthropist-in-fight-against-armenian-apostolic-church---1122295016.html

armenia

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian businessman karapetyan, billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, samvel karapetyan, dmitry peskov