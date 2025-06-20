International
Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin
Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin
Moscow is closely monitoring the situation around Russian billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan in Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Of course, we are following it. For us, he is a Russian citizen. We do not want to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, but naturally, we are closely monitor everything related to Russian citizen," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). On Wednesday, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin, has drawn scrutiny after expressing support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Moscow Closely Monitoring Russian Businessman Karapetyan's Case in Armenia – Kremlin

09:37 GMT 20.06.2025

© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Moscow is closely monitoring the situation around Russian billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan in Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Of course, we are following it. For us, he is a Russian citizen. We do not want to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, but naturally, we are closely monitor everything related to Russian citizen," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
On Wednesday, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin, has drawn scrutiny after expressing support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Russian entrepreneur, head of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan (center) at his home in Yerevan (screenshot of the video). Law enforcement officers of Armenia are conducting searches in the house, S. Karapetyan's friends and acquaintances have gathered in the courtyard. Earlier, Samvel Karapetyan issued a statement in defense of the Armenian Apostolic Church after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's critical remarks about its top hierarchs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
World
Armenia’s Authorities Jail Philanthropist in Fight Against Armenian Apostolic Church
06:42 GMT
