https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/eu-unable-to-sustain-ukraine-aid-on-scale-needed-to-try-to-defeat-russia---former-uk-envoy-1122293681.html

EU Unable to Sustain Ukraine Aid on Scale Needed to Try to Defeat Russia - Former UK Envoy

EU Unable to Sustain Ukraine Aid on Scale Needed to Try to Defeat Russia - Former UK Envoy

Sputnik International

Europe does not have the capacity to continue military aid on the scale that would enable Kiev to try to defeat Russia as growing defense spending is getting more unsustainable and puts a strain on its economy, former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Scottish author Craig Murray told RIA Novosti.

2025-06-20T04:28+0000

2025-06-20T04:28+0000

2025-06-20T04:28+0000

world

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

nato

military aid

us military aid

foreign military aid

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg

"It’s not sustainable for Europe [to support Ukraine]," he replied when asked whether Europe’s assistance to Kiev is viable in the future. "Unfortunately, what we’re seeing in the UK in particular, but also in Germany, is a massive economic distortion to prioritize defense spending." According to the former diplomat, it is common for politicians to prioritize defense spending because it is "the most corrupt industry." The main issue, however, is that "Europe doesn’t have the ability to supply Ukraine with munitions on the scale needed to attempt to defeat Russia militarily." In June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Moscow produces as much ammunition in three months as NATO does in a year. Russia has repeatedly stated that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/western-aid-covers-nearly-90-of-ukraines-spending-in-2022-2024--analysis-1121233578.html

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, nato proxy war, ukraine-russia war, russia-ukraine war