https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/iran-fires-about-20-missiles-at-israel---reports-1122300592.html
Iran Fires About 20 Missiles at Israel - Reports
Iran Fires About 20 Missiles at Israel - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has fired about 20 missiles at Israel, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Friday.
2025-06-20T13:26+0000
2025-06-20T13:26+0000
2025-06-20T13:36+0000
world
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
ayatollah ali khamenei
israel
tehran
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli air force (iaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120379028_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9390321afc30cd2fb4e3e24e2d7b27b2.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had recorded missile launches from Iran, resulting in air raid sirens sounding across Israel.This is another of Iran's retaliatory strikes after Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on the evening of June 13, which hit military targets inside Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/iran-targets-haifa-and-tel-aviv-defense-industry-in-new-round-of-strikes-1122290993.html
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120379028_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d887c45a223147ada4653434ae4c3f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
missiles at israel, iran fires, missile launches from iran
missiles at israel, iran fires, missile launches from iran
Iran Fires About 20 Missiles at Israel - Reports
13:26 GMT 20.06.2025 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 20.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has fired about 20 missiles at Israel, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had recorded missile launches from Iran, resulting in air raid sirens sounding across Israel.
This is another of Iran's retaliatory strikes after Israel launched a large-scale operation
against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on the evening of June 13, which hit military targets inside Israel.