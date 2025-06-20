https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/iran-fires-about-20-missiles-at-israel---reports-1122300592.html

Iran Fires About 20 Missiles at Israel - Reports

Iran has fired about 20 missiles at Israel, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had recorded missile launches from Iran, resulting in air raid sirens sounding across Israel.This is another of Iran's retaliatory strikes after Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on the evening of June 13, which hit military targets inside Israel.

