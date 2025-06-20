LIVE UPDATES: Neocolonialism Must End, We Need New Model of Development: Putin at SPIEF 2025

Private Investment, Foreign As Well, Necessary for Development of Russian Economy - Putin

Private investments, including international ones, are necessary for the Russian economy, as without them it is unlikely to be able to develop effectively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Private investment is what we need, something without which the Russian economy is unlikely to be able to develop effectively, and this fully applies to foreign investment," Putin told the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia welcomes foreign investment and will create conditions in which foreign investors would be able to feel comfortable, Putin said.

"We did not evacuate our investors, who used to work here for quite a long time, from Russia. We did not expel anyone from here. Many investors left on their own and with heavy losses. But our policy in this sense has not changed," the Russian leader added.

If some companies left Russia due to political pressure, then it means that they ended up being unreliable business partners, Putin also said.

"The Russian government has instructions, and it will work on it now. I ask the members of Parliament to support what will be worked out. We will still need to make a general decision on the return of those foreign companies that want to return to our market. We must support everything that benefits us," the president said, adding that Russia has no restrictions for foreign partners, including their activities and where they invest.