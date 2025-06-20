International
Russia's Response to Ukraine's Potential Use of Dirty Bomb Will Be Catastrophic For Kiev: Putin
LIVE UPDATES: Neocolonialism Must End, We Need New Model of Development: Putin at SPIEF 2025
On June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be speaking at the forum's plenary session, which is one of the key events.
LIVE UPDATES: Neocolonialism Must End, We Need New Model of Development: Putin at SPIEF 2025

12:23 GMT 20.06.2025 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 20.06.2025)
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."
On June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be speaking at the forum's plenary session, which is one of the key events.
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be captivating, extensive and informative.
Peskov also said that the plenary session would be moderated by Nadim Koteich, a journalist from the United Arab Emirates.
Table of contents
16:53 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia Actively Working on Sovereign Wealth Funds With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday about the active investment work of Russia through sovereign wealth funds with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
"We are working very actively with the Arab Emirates through sovereign wealth funds, with Saudi Arabia and with other countries," Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
16:51 GMT 20.06.2025
Conflict Potential in World Growing, Including 'in Front of' Russia - Putin
The potential for conflict in the world is growing, including close to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"There is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing, but it is also in front of us, it concerns us directly," Putin said at a plenary session of the the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
16:51 GMT 20.06.2025
In Principle Same Forces Pose Threat Both in Case of Iran, Russia - Putin
The same forces that oppose the ideas of ensuring legitimate interests of countries pose threat in principle both in the case of Iran and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We are already conducting combat operations with those whom we consider to be opponents of the ideas we defend and those who pose threats to Russia. And these are basically the same forces. What is in Iran, what is in the Russian case, is somewhere further away, in the rear, behind the back. But these are not even those who are on the line of combat contact," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
16:50 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia, Despite Situation Around Iran, Continues Work on Bushehr Reactor - Putin
Russia, despite the complexity of the situation around Iran, continues to work on the Bushehr nuclear reactor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Despite the complexity of the situation around Iran, we have built a nuclear reactor in Iran, in Bushehr. We have signed a contract for the construction of two more nuclear reactors. And despite the complexity of the situation, despite the certain danger, we continue this work," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
US President Donald Trump promised to support Russia's demand to ensure the safety of Russian employees of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Putin said, adding that Russia acts within the framework of international norms in Iran and asks to ensure the safety of personnel in Bushehr.
Putin said that he was concerned about the situation around Iran's nuclear facilities.
Threats to Iran's nuclear facilities require Russia to participate in the search for peaceful solutions, Putin added.
16:50 GMT 20.06.2025
Private Investment, Foreign As Well, Necessary for Development of Russian Economy - Putin
Private investments, including international ones, are necessary for the Russian economy, as without them it is unlikely to be able to develop effectively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Private investment is what we need, something without which the Russian economy is unlikely to be able to develop effectively, and this fully applies to foreign investment," Putin told the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russia welcomes foreign investment and will create conditions in which foreign investors would be able to feel comfortable, Putin said.
"We did not evacuate our investors, who used to work here for quite a long time, from Russia. We did not expel anyone from here. Many investors left on their own and with heavy losses. But our policy in this sense has not changed," the Russian leader added.
If some companies left Russia due to political pressure, then it means that they ended up being unreliable business partners, Putin also said.
"The Russian government has instructions, and it will work on it now. I ask the members of Parliament to support what will be worked out. We will still need to make a general decision on the return of those foreign companies that want to return to our market. We must support everything that benefits us," the president said, adding that Russia has no restrictions for foreign partners, including their activities and where they invest.
16:39 GMT 20.06.2025
West 'Attacked' Indonesia After Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal 2 Years Ago - President
A number of Western countries "attacked" Indonesia two years go because it proposed an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday.
"In the Ukrainian situation, we, I think two years ago, two years ago we proposed immediate ceasefire in place, and I think at that time the reaction from the Russian side was quite open, was quite positive in fact, but the reaction from the Western governments, I have to be fair, not all the Western governments, but many Western media vigorously attacked my proposal," the Indonesian president said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Prabowo Subianto also proposed freezing the Ukraine conflict.
16:34 GMT 20.06.2025
Israel 'Almost Russian-Speaking' Country Now, Moscow Takes It in Account - Putin
Israel is almost a Russian-speaking country, given that a large number of immigrants from the Soviet Union live there, and Moscow takes this fact into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and Russia live in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, of course, we have always taken this factor into account in modern Russian history," Putin told the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
At the same time, Moscow has friendly relations with Iran and always fulfills its obligations within these relations, the Russian leader said.
"We support Iran in its pursuit of its legitimate interests, including in the struggle for its interests in the peaceful atom. And we have always taken this position, our principled position, on this issue, and on this conflict [between Iran and Israel] has not changed," the Russian president also said, adding that Moscow supports Tehran's right to the development of peaceful nuclear energy "not in words, but in deeds."
Russia maintains trusting and allied relations with Arab countries and the countries of the Islamic world, Putin added.
16:33 GMT 20.06.2025
Putin Says Relations Between Russia, United States 'Recovering'
The relations between Russia and the United States are recovering, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Based on the well-known level of our relations with Israel and the recovering relations with the United States, we have also raised this issue with Israel [about the safety of Russian personnel in Iran]," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
16:26 GMT 20.06.2025
Putin Calls Those Who Promote Narratives That Russia Unreliable Ally Provocateurs
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called those who promote narratives that Russia is an unreliable ally provocateurs and said that these people will not achieve their goals.
"Those who promote such narratives as Russia's unreliability as an ally are provocateurs. They are provoking the situation. But this will not help them, they will not achieve their goals," Putin said at a plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
16:21 GMT 20.06.2025
SPIEF Remains Foremost Platform for Economic Dialogue – South African Vice President
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a recognized platform for global dialogue on numerous economic issues, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Friday.
"This forum... remains one of the foremost platforms for global dialogue on economic cooperation, investments, innovation and inclusive growth. It is therefore an honor to be given the opportunity to address this distinguished assembly at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Mashatile said at the SPIEF plenary session.
16:21 GMT 20.06.2025
Relations Between Russia, China Not Directed Against Anyone - Putin
Relations between Russia and China are not directed against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia and China are forming a new world. We are not breaking anything. That's the whole problem. We are not creating difficulties for anyone. The vice premier of the State Council (of China Ding Xuexiang) said, our friendship, our relations, are not directed against anyone. This is true, this is how it is," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russia has friendship with those who want to move forward, Putin added.
16:05 GMT 20.06.2025
Ukrainians Want More Money From Their Sponsors Abroad, But Steal Half of It - Putin
Ukrainians want more and more money from their sponsors abroad, but they steal half of it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"The meaning and purpose [of Ukraine's creation of a threat to Russia's border territories] was only one thing – a political goal. To show that they can get something else from their sponsors from abroad. And so we have already received almost $250 billion. No, it is not enough. They want more, more and more. And half of the funds are also being stolen, if not more," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
16:05 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia Forced to Create Security Zones Distracting Already Understaffed Kiev Forces- Putin
Russia is forced to create a security zone along its border with Ukraine, distracting already understaffed Ukrainian forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"They do not have enough personnel as it is. And now we are forced to create a security zone along the borders in many areas, and they are diverting their armed forces there, which are already lacking in the main areas of the combat interactions," Putin told the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Ukraine is losing combat readiness with its army staffed at only 47%.
The Russian military is advancing along the entire line of contact every day, the Russian leader said.
"They broke into our Kursk region, committed a whole lot of crimes there, and crimes against the civilian population. We got them out of there with huge losses for them, and now we have to create security zones along the border line because they are attacking from there with artillery, with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin also said, adding that during its incursion in the Kursk region, Ukraine lost 76,000 servicepeople.
Kiev's attack on the region had political goals, as it was designed to gain support from Ukraine's Western sponsors, the president said.
15:56 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia not Seeking Ukraine's Surrender, Seeks Recognition of Situation on Ground - Putin
15:43 GMT 20.06.2025
Putin Not Ruling Out Global South Influencing Resolution of Conflict in Middle East
Countries of the Global South could influence the resolution of the conflict in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Many countries in the region have somewhat complicated and somewhat stable relations with both sides. Both with Israel and Iran. And this gives reason to believe, think and hope that the Global South in general and the countries of the region in particular can influence this process so that the acute phase of the conflict ends," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Putin recalled Russia's position that the security of one country should not be ensured at the expense of other countries.
"In my opinion, there are such points of possible contact [on the settlement of the conflict between Iran and Israel]. We present our position to both sides," Putin said, adding that Russia is not pushing its mediation in the settlement, but offers its ideas.
"As you know, we are in contact with both Israel and our Iranian friends. We have some suggestions with our participation," Putin explained, adding that Russia has almost daily contacts with the Iranian side.
15:27 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia Strives for Balanced Development of World - Putin
Russia strives to ensure that the development of the world is balanced and meets the interests of many countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"First of all, we strive to ensure that the development of the world is balanced, that this development meets the interests of as many countries as possible, and that a multipolar world order is formed, in which participants of international communication would agree among themselves, develop tools that would allow them to find solutions even in very difficult conditions, but such solutions that would benefit everyone, not individual groups, individual associations, either military or economic blocs," Putin said at a plenary session of the the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Everything Russia does is aimed at uniting the efforts of its partners and friends, as well as all those who want to cooperate with Moscow to solve global challenges, the president added.
Russia is ready to negotiate even with those countries that are losing their positions on the global stage, Putin also said.
"Our task is to give this process [of the world change], an inevitable process, a civilized manner, and together we should make efforts that would not only accelerate these processes, but would make them the most balanced, so that decisions would be timely and benefit everyone, not just the participants in this process," Putin said.
15:27 GMT 20.06.2025
Russia, China Only Formalizing New World Order That Emerges Naturally - Putin
Russia and China are not forming, but only formalizing the new world order that is emerging naturally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia and China are not forming a new world order, we are just shaping it. A new world order emerges naturally, it is like the sunrise, there is no getting away from it, but we are shaping it and maybe clearing the way for this process so that it is more balanced and meets the interests of the vast majority of countries," Putin said at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
15:07 GMT 20.06.2025
Indonesian President Says Russia, China Do Not Follow Double Standards
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday that Russia and China are countries that do not follow double standards, but always fight for justice.
"I value very much the leadership of Russia and the leadership of also China. And I want to be very frank. In the present world, in the global South, I think many from the Global South will agree with me: Russia and China have never had double standards. Russia and China have always defended the downtrodden, as always [they] defended the oppressed, as always [they] fought for justice of all peoples of the world. So I say this from my heart," Prabowo Subianto said at a plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
15:06 GMT 20.06.2025
Participation in SPIEF Chance to Make Deals in Complex Global Situation- Indonesian Leader
Indonesia views the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as an opportunity to make deals in an increasingly complicated geopolitical situation, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday.
"This forum combines and gathers leaders from the West, the Group of South, the East, and where Eurasia meets. Indonesia views this summit as an opportunity ... to make deals in an increasingly complicated geopolitical situation," Prabowo Subianto said at the SPIEF plenary session.
15:06 GMT 20.06.2025
Indonesian President Invites Russian Companies to His Country
Indonesia is open for business and invites Russian companies to work on the Indonesian market, President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday.
"We are open for business. We invite all groups from everywhere, especially Russian entities ... We know Russian corporations, and we would like to see Russia participate more in our economy," Prabowo Subianto said at a plenary session of the the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
