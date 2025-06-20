https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-not-seeking-ukraines-surrender-seeks-recognition-of-situation-on-ground---putin-1122301905.html

Russia not Seeking Ukraine's Surrender, Seeks Recognition of Situation on Ground - Putin

Russia not Seeking Ukraine's Surrender, Seeks Recognition of Situation on Ground - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia does not seek Ukraine's surrender, but aims at recognition of the facts on the ground, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. 20.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-20T15:19+0000

2025-06-20T15:19+0000

2025-06-20T16:00+0000

world

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

capitulation

peace negotiations

negotiations

negotiating process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122302473_0:105:3267:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_1d47357dd2bc76500f1f404e4949af90.jpg

"We are not seeking capitulation from Ukraine. We insist on recognizing the realities that have developed on the ground," Putin said at a plenary session of the the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Ukraine should return to those fundamental values on the basis of which it has gained its sovereignty, including the country's non-aligned status, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."The grounds on which Ukraine became independent and sovereign were set out in the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine in 1991, where it is clearly written in black and white that Ukraine is a non-aligned, non-nuclear, neutral state. It would be nice to return to these fundamental values on which Ukraine gained its independence and sovereignty," Putin said.Russia is not questioning and has never questioned the Ukrainian people's right to independence and sovereignty, the Russian leader said, adding that there are people in Ukraine who are striving for independence and sovereignty.Russia's calls for non-expansion of NATO to the east were ignored, and Moscow's interests were neglected, Putin said."Since the early 90s, we have been told for decades that in no case, never, under any circumstances, will there be an expansion of NATO to the east. After that, we had five waves of expansion, we can say that we have already had six. And despite all our calls not to do this, all our calls were ignored …These are actions from a position of strength that disregard the interests of Russia," Putin said.Putin calls ignoring Russia's calls for non-expansion of NATO a vestige of ancient neocolonial policy, saying that the tragedy in Ukraine is the result of the work of those who are not ready to accept global changes in the world.Russia's actions in Ukraine after the coup were aimed at protecting the population that was spiritually connected with Russia, Putin said."A state-sponsored, bloody, unconstitutional coup in Ukraine. What is this? This is also an action from a position of strength. And the former US administration bluntly said that it had spent billions of dollars on this coup. They did not hesitate to say so publicly. And our actions were aimed at protecting a part of the population that has ties of blood and considered itself spiritually connected with Russia," Putin said.Russia tried to "glue the situation together" with the Minsk agreements and resolve the issue with Ukraine peacefully, Putin explained.Russia has always advocated for ensuring the security of each country without compromising the security of another, said Vladimir Putin."Russia has always, I want to emphasize this, advocated for ensuring the security of each country without compromising the security of another," Putin said.At the same time, the situation in the conflict zone in the Middle East is completely different from that in Ukraine, the president added.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/putins-aide-russia-wants-peace-but-ukraine-must-stop-playing-wests-proxy--1122226684.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, capitulation, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process