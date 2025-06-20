https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html

Orthodox Church - Last Line of Defense in Fight For Free World: Kusturica on Arrest of Karapetyan

A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.

Serbian director Emir Kusturica blasted the arrest of Samvel Karapetyan in Armenia, drawing parallels with the persecution of the Church in Ukraine.

