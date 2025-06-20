https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html
Orthodox Church - Last Line of Defense in Fight For Free World: Kusturica on Arrest of Karapetyan
A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.
Serbian director Emir Kusturica blasted the arrest of Samvel Karapetyan in Armenia, drawing parallels with the persecution of the Church in Ukraine.
A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.
Serbian director Emir Kusturica blasted the arrest of Samvel Karapetyan
in Armenia, drawing parallels with the persecution of the Church in Ukraine.
"Zelensky’s doing it in Ukraine, they tried it in Montenegro, but the people rose up and Belgrade defended the church," Kusturica said. "We must believe that Orthodox Christians have protection—and we find it in our brotherly Russia."