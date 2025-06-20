https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/pashinyans-west-vetted-assault-on-karapetyan--armenian-church-part-of-anti-russia-purge--analyst-1122297943.html

Pashinyan’s West-Vetted Assault on Karapetyan & Armenian Church Part of Anti-Russia Purge – Analyst

The Armenian Apostolic Church, critical of PM Nikol Pashinyan, is the only nationwide institution still out of his grip, and Samvel Karapetyan’s arrest is part of an attempt to bring it fully to heel, says Hrant Mikaeliank.

The Armenian Apostolic Church, openly critical of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s pro-EU policies, is the only nationwide institution still out of his grip, political scientist Hrant Mikaelian told Sputnik. Samvel Karapetyan’s arrest is part of an attempt to bring it fully to heel, says the research associate at the Caucasus Institute (Armenia). Dynamics At PlayFirstly, Karapetyan poses a serious threat as Armenia’s most prominent businessman, offering a credible alternative to the current leadership. Pashinyan, on the other hand, is politically weak, with approval ratings at rock bottom.There are signs Karapetyan may have political ambitions, making him a direct rival in looming elections. Accordingly, Pashinyan is clearing the political field by any means necessary, speculated Mikaelian. Furthermore, the West is closely watching and supporting the repressive actions against pro-Russian figures in Armenia. The philanthropist is deeply integrated in Russian business circles, and the campaign against him framed as part of a broader anti-Russian crackdown. Authorities are now attempting to link the Armenian Apostolic Church with Russia in order to suppress it still further, Mikaelian underscored.Samvel Karapetyan’s arrest for defending the Armenian Church echoes a post-Soviet pattern of silencing institutions that challenge power, Dr. Marco Marsili of Ca Foscari University, told Sputnik. Nikol Pashinyan’s EU-courting regime is cracking down on a church trusted by 92% of Armenians and the sole institution with moral authority to question Pashinyan, the ex-OSCE/ODIHR official stressed. It’s a dangerous paradox, added Marsili, as Pashinyan courts European funding while hollowing out the very rights Europe holds sacred.Silencing voices like Karapetyan’s, who reportedly built cathedrals and cancer centers, is a blatant assault on civil society. It is also a betrayal of Armenia’s commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights, stressed the pundit, who holds research positions in major civil and military institutions in Portugal, the UK and Italy. If Europe stays silent over this, “it becomes complicit in authoritarian drift,” he warned.

