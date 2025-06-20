International
Over 60 Countries to Attend 10th Eastern Forum – Russian Minister
Over 60 Countries to Attend 10th Eastern Forum – Russian Minister
Representatives of more than 60 countries, including North Korea, will take part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"I am convinced that friends from North Korea will also visit the EEF. Overall, we expect no fewer foreign guests than in previous years. These are more than 60 countries, so we are expecting, so to speak, everyone at the EEF. And regarding the key guests, you will learn soon," the minister said. The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF on June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Over 60 Countries to Attend 10th Eastern Forum – Russian Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Representatives of more than 60 countries, including North Korea, will take part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"I am convinced that friends from North Korea will also visit the EEF. Overall, we expect no fewer foreign guests than in previous years. These are more than 60 countries, so we are expecting, so to speak, everyone at the EEF. And regarding the key guests, you will learn soon," the minister said.
The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 3-6.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF on June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
A volunteer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum meets participants at the Moscow railway station in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2025
Russia
SPIEF: 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
18 June, 04:00 GMT
