https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/over-60-countries-to-attend-10th-eastern-forum--russian-minister-1122293833.html

Over 60 Countries to Attend 10th Eastern Forum – Russian Minister

Over 60 Countries to Attend 10th Eastern Forum – Russian Minister

Sputnik International

Representatives of more than 60 countries, including North Korea, will take part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2025-06-20T04:41+0000

2025-06-20T04:41+0000

2025-06-20T04:41+0000

world

north korea

eef

russia

vladivostok

eastern economic forum

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120036043_0:0:3207:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_0b2e91530ad16fef3ed120b9c9ce3468.jpg

"I am convinced that friends from North Korea will also visit the EEF. Overall, we expect no fewer foreign guests than in previous years. These are more than 60 countries, so we are expecting, so to speak, everyone at the EEF. And regarding the key guests, you will learn soon," the minister said. The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF on June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/spief-28th-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-kicks-off-1122271741.html

north korea

russia

vladivostok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eastern economic forum, economic cooperation, russia not isolated, russia important, trade