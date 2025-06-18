https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/spief-28th-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-kicks-off-1122271741.html

SPIEF: 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place from June 18 to 21 under the theme: 'Shared Values as the Foundation for Growth in a Multipolar World.'

The program includes the Small and Medium Enterprises Forum, Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Economic Forum Future Day, the Pharmaceutical Security Forum, and the discussion platform of the Roscongress Urban Hub. The cultural agenda features the St. Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.President Vladimir Putin’s schedule at SPIEF is expected to be extremely busy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing. He noted that preparations are ongoing, and the president will remain in St. Petersburg for the final week leading up to the forum. “There will be many events and the agenda will be very intense,” Peskov said.The previous SPIEF was held from June 5 to 8, 2024, under the slogan "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World."That event drew a record 21,000 participants from 139 countries and territories. A total of 1,073 agreements were signed at the forum, amounting to 6.492 trillion rubles (approximately $73 billion).

