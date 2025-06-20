https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-finds-talk-of-regime-change-in-iran-unacceptable-1122293966.html

Russia Finds Talk of Regime Change in Iran 'Unacceptable'

Russia Finds Talk of Regime Change in Iran 'Unacceptable'

Russia believes that talk about regime change in Iran, including the possible assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It's unimaginable, and it should be unacceptable. Even talking about that should be unacceptable for everyone," Peskov told Sky News. On Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the Jewish state has no plans to kill Khamenei or change regime in the Islamic Republic.

