Russia Finds Talk of Regime Change in Iran 'Unacceptable'
Russia believes that talk about regime change in Iran, including the possible assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It's unimaginable, and it should be unacceptable. Even talking about that should be unacceptable for everyone," Peskov told Sky News. On Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the Jewish state has no plans to kill Khamenei or change regime in the Islamic Republic.
iran-israel war, israel-iran war, iranian strikes, israeli strikes, iranian nukes, nuclear deal, us dominance, us hegemony
iran-israel war, israel-iran war, iranian strikes, israeli strikes, iranian nukes, nuclear deal, us dominance, us hegemony

Russia Finds Talk of Regime Change in Iran 'Unacceptable'

04:49 GMT 20.06.2025
President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025
This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that talk about regime change in Iran, including the possible assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It's unimaginable, and it should be unacceptable. Even talking about that should be unacceptable for everyone," Peskov told Sky News.
On Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the Jewish state has no plans to kill Khamenei or change regime in the Islamic Republic.
