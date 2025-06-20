https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-ukraine-hold-next-stage-of-prisoner-exchange-within-framework-of-istanbul-agreements-1122299014.html
Russia, Ukraine Hold Next Stage of Prisoner Exchange Within Framework of Istanbul Agreements
Russia and Ukraine held the next stage of prisoner exchange withing the framework of Istanbul agreements, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, a group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, a group of prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine was transferred," the statement said.The Russian military personnel are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed its readiness to carry out prisoner exchanges — Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel for Russian servicemen — on a daily basis, in accordance with the schedule agreed upon in Istanbul.
Another group of Russian servicepeople has been returned from the Kiev-controlled territory in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, a group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, a group of prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine was transferred," the statement said.
The Russian military personnel
are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed its readiness to carry out prisoner exchanges — Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel for Russian servicemen — on a daily basis, in accordance with the schedule agreed upon in Istanbul.