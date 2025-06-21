https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/bold-insightful-multipolar-reliving-the-spiefs-top-moments-with-sputnik-1122312427.html

This year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) brought together delegations from 144 countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the forum’s plenary session focused on multipolarity, the current state of the Russian and global economies, as well as Russia’s relations with key foreign partners.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

