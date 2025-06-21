International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/bold-insightful-multipolar-reliving-the-spiefs-top-moments-with-sputnik-1122312427.html
Bold, Insightful, Multipolar: Reliving The SPIEF's Top Moments With Sputnik
Bold, Insightful, Multipolar: Reliving The SPIEF's Top Moments With Sputnik
Sputnik International
This year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) brought together delegations from 144 countries.
2025-06-21T13:34+0000
2025-06-21T13:34+0000
world
russia
sputnik
spief 2025
multipolar
multipolar world
multipolarity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/15/1122312270_139:0:1684:869_1920x0_80_0_0_9e62be68abfa8384e04c3a4055038785.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the forum’s plenary session focused on multipolarity, the current state of the Russian and global economies, as well as Russia’s relations with key foreign partners.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/putin-takes-the-podium-at-spief-plenary-session-1122295786.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Bold, insightful, multipolar: Reliving the SPIEF's top moments with Sputnik
Sputnik International
Bold, insightful, multipolar: Reliving the SPIEF's top moments with Sputnik
2025-06-21T13:34+0000
true
PT1M10S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/15/1122312270_332:0:1491:869_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdafe931127df7e6538ac1e14b1225b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
bold, insightful, multipolar, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), delegations
bold, insightful, multipolar, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), delegations

Bold, Insightful, Multipolar: Reliving The SPIEF's Top Moments With Sputnik

13:34 GMT 21.06.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
This year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) brought together delegations from 144 countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the forum’s plenary session focused on multipolarity, the current state of the Russian and global economies, as well as Russia’s relations with key foreign partners.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Russia
Putin Takes the Podium at SPIEF Plenary Session
Yesterday, 12:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала