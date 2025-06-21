https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/houthis-say-will-attack-us-ships-in-red-sea-if-washington-attacks-tehran-1122312713.html

Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran

Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will attack the ships of the United States in the Red Sea if Washington attacks Iran, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

2025-06-21T15:26+0000

2025-06-21T15:26+0000

2025-06-21T15:26+0000

world

middle east

red sea

tehran

houthis

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

israel

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg

"If the US gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran together with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces [Houthis] will conduct strikes on the US ships and military vessels in the Red Sea," Saree said.Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122307341.html

red sea

tehran

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthis, houthi military spokesman, attack the ships of the united states in the red sea, yemen's ansar allah movement