International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/houthis-say-will-attack-us-ships-in-red-sea-if-washington-attacks-tehran-1122312713.html
Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran
Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will attack the ships of the United States in the Red Sea if Washington attacks Iran, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.
2025-06-21T15:26+0000
2025-06-21T15:26+0000
world
middle east
red sea
tehran
houthis
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
israel
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"If the US gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran together with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces [Houthis] will conduct strikes on the US ships and military vessels in the Red Sea," Saree said.Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122307341.html
red sea
tehran
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthis, houthi military spokesman, attack the ships of the united states in the red sea, yemen's ansar allah movement
houthis, houthi military spokesman, attack the ships of the united states in the red sea, yemen's ansar allah movement

Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran

15:26 GMT 21.06.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will attack the ships of the United States in the Red Sea if Washington attacks Iran, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.
"If the US gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran together with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces [Houthis] will conduct strikes on the US ships and military vessels in the Red Sea," Saree said.
Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
World
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
07:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала