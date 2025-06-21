https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/houthis-say-will-attack-us-ships-in-red-sea-if-washington-attacks-tehran-1122312713.html
Houthis Say Will Attack US Ships in Red Sea If Washington Attacks Tehran
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will attack the ships of the United States in the Red Sea if Washington attacks Iran, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.
"If the US gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran together with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces [Houthis] will conduct strikes on the US ships and military vessels in the Red Sea," Saree said.Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, will attack the ships of the United States in the Red Sea if Washington attacks Iran, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.
"If the US gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran together with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces [Houthis] will conduct strikes on the US ships and military vessels in the Red Sea," Saree said.
Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran
, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.