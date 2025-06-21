https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122307341.html

Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

Here is what has happened as of June 21: What Did Iran Strike? The US used negotiations to "cover up" plans to attack Iran, FM Abbas Araqchi told reporters, reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and remains under IAEA oversight. He added that his country remains open to diplomacy.The IAEA warned of danger from “radiological and chemical contamination” inside Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli attacks, while noting that there is currently no change to radioactivity outside the site.

