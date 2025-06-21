International
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
Key updates on Iran-Israel conflict.
The US used negotiations to "cover up" plans to attack Iran, FM Abbas Araqchi told reporters, reaffirming that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and remains under IAEA oversight. He added that his country remains open to diplomacy.The IAEA warned of danger from "radiological and chemical contamination" inside Iran's Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli attacks, while noting that there is currently no change to radioactivity outside the site.
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

07:00 GMT 21.06.2025
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israel-Iran conflict has entered the second week, with both sides launching fresh waves of attacks as Iran stated it was still open to diplomacy.
Here is what has happened as of June 21:
Israel launched new wave of strikes on Iran targeting “missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran,” the IDF said in a statement.
The Israeli military reported the assassination of Aminpour Joudaki, IRGC drone unit commander.
Explosions were heard in Iran’s central city of Isfahan. Iranian air defenses also intercepted incoming Israeli targets over Mashhad, in the northeast, and Karaj, west of Tehran.
A strike on a residential building in the central Iranian city of Qom, close to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, killed two people and injured four others, according to state media.
Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted Iran’s nuclear research complex in Isfahan, per Fars news agency.

What Did Iran Strike?

Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched the 18th wave of Operation True Promise 3. It targeted Israeli operational support centers using Shahed-136 drones. Israel's latest defense systems failed in interception operations, the IRGC said.
Iran launched 10 ballistic missiles toward targets inside Israel, Israeli media reported.
Iran’s missile strike triggered a fire in the city of Holon (south of Tel Aviv) in central Israel.
© AP Photo / Baz RatnerIsraeli home front command units work in an unpopulated damaged building after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Haifa, Israel, Friday, June 20, 2025.
Israeli home front command units work in an unpopulated damaged building after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Haifa, Israel, Friday, June 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
Israeli home front command units work in an unpopulated damaged building after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Haifa, Israel, Friday, June 20, 2025.
© AP Photo / Baz Ratner

Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3.

The US used negotiations to "cover up" plans to attack Iran, FM Abbas Araqchi told reporters, reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and remains under IAEA oversight. He added that his country remains open to diplomacy.
The IAEA warned of danger from “radiological and chemical contamination” inside Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli attacks, while noting that there is currently no change to radioactivity outside the site.
