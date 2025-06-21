https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/israel-preparing-portable-shelters-as-iranian-strikes-continue---reports-1122306511.html

Israel Preparing Portable Shelters as Iranian Strikes Continue

Israel plans to deploy 1,000 mobile roadside shelters across the country and will refurbish 500 public shelters in an effort to boost residents’ protection amid Iranian strikes, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The 1,000 roadside shelters will be placed "in sensitive areas nationwide," Israel’s Defense Ministry said, as quoted by The Times of Israel on Friday. Some locations have already received portable shelters. The new Defense Ministry and Home Front Command plan, approved by the Israeli government via a phone vote, also stipulates the refurbishment of 500 public bomb shelters, mostly in central Israel, an area that has been repeatedly targeted by Iran, the newspaper said. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram on Friday night that more missiles launched from Iran had been identified and that Israeli defense systems were operating to intercept the threat. Air raid sirens sounded in several areas across Israel and the public was advised to take shelter. A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in central Israel after Iran launched strikes against Israel on Friday night, Israeli media reported. Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours of June 13, striking multiple targets in Iran. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, and military targets were hit. Israel has accused Iran of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. Iran launched a counter-offensive, dubbed Operation True Promise 3, against military targets in Israel in the evening of June 13. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel’s attack a crime and vowed Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate." Israel and Iran have been launching strikes daily. More than 220 people have been killed in Iran and 2,800 have been injured, according to Iran’s health ministry. Israel has reported over 20 deaths and 1,200 injured.

