Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
As the Iran and Israel trade strikes for the eighth day, here’s what has happened as of June 20.
Here’s what has happened in the Iran-Israel conflict as of June 20: What Did Iran Strike?On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

06:36 GMT 20.06.2025
Smokes rises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel.
Smokes rises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Svetlana Ekimenko
Israel and Iran have continued to trade strikes for the eighth day as part of the IDF-launched operation "Rising Lion" and the Islamic Republic's retaliatory "Operation True Promise 3".
Here’s what has happened in the Iran-Israel conflict as of June 20:
An attempt to assassinate Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was foiled, according to his adviser Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran.
Israel struck building of SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) in Tehran, part of Iran’s nuclear weapons project.
Iran has transferred all its enriched nuclear materials to secure locations in advance, according to Mohsen Rezai, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.
Israel geographically expanded its air raids, striking Iranian facilities in the north for the first time. An industrial complex in the Sefidrud region along the Caspian Sea coast was hit, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
Heavy strikes and explosions were reported in Rasht and the Lavasan area north of Tehran.

What Did Iran Strike?

Iran fired dozens of missiles at sites across Israel, including in the Tel Aviv area and in Beersheba in the south.
An Iranian missile struck Beersheba (https://t.me/SputnikInt/87478) directly without any interception attempt, damaging apartment blocks and triggering fires close to a tech park that houses a Microsoft office.
Iran fired a series of missiles toward the Negev Desert, reportedly targeting the Nevatim Air Base. Air raid alerts were activated across southern Israel following the launches, the IDF confirmed.
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot sustained damages following a direct hit by an Iranian ballistic missile. The strike destroyed two buildings, with around 45 laboratories affected, according to The Times of Israe.
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoA worker walks past the life sciences building at the Weizmann Institute of Science, destroyed by an Iranian missile in Rehovot, Thursday, June 19, 2025.
A worker walks past the life sciences building at the Weizmann Institute of Science, destroyed by an Iranian missile in Rehovot, Thursday, June 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
A worker walks past the life sciences building at the Weizmann Institute of Science, destroyed by an Iranian missile in Rehovot, Thursday, June 19, 2025.
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program.
The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists.
Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
Заголовок открываемого материала