Regime Change Starter Pack: US, Europe Plotting Iran’s Next Leader While Talking ‘Diplomacy’
Regime Change Starter Pack: US, Europe Plotting Iran's Next Leader While Talking 'Diplomacy'
According to US and European diplomats – who, of course, are just innocent bystanders in the Israel-Iran conflict – there are already secret conversations going on about who might lead Iran after the dust settles, CBS News reports.
According to US and European diplomats – who, of course, are just innocent bystanders in the Israel-Iran conflict – there are already secret conversations going on about who might lead Iran after the dust settles, CBS News reports. They are also whispering about securing nuclear sites, and how to deal with a potential regional environmental disaster if Iran’s nuclear facilities are hit. Apparently, there’s still a “last shot” for talks to stop the Israel-Iran conflict, insiders told the outlet. Turkiye, Oman, Italy, Norway – they’re all ready to host US-Iran talks if Tehran chooses diplomacy. But as Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi put it: “As long as the aggression and attacks continue, there is simply no room for talk of dialogue or diplomacy,” per Fars News Agency.
according to us and european diplomats – who, of course, are just innocent bystanders in the israel-iran conflict – there are already secret conversations going on about who might lead iran after the dust settles, cbs news reports.
according to us and european diplomats – who, of course, are just innocent bystanders in the israel-iran conflict – there are already secret conversations going on about who might lead iran after the dust settles, cbs news reports.

Regime Change Starter Pack: US, Europe Plotting Iran’s Next Leader While Talking ‘Diplomacy’

06:06 GMT 21.06.2025
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated a "substantial" possibility of negotiations with Tehran, with a decision on further steps to be made within the next two weeks. Trump is not afraid to use force against Iran, Leavitt stressed, adding that the US continues contacts with Iran in both direct and indirect formats.
According to US and European diplomats – who, of course, are just innocent bystanders in the Israel-Iran conflict – there are already secret conversations going on about who might lead Iran after the dust settles, CBS News reports.
They are also whispering about securing nuclear sites, and how to deal with a potential regional environmental disaster if Iran’s nuclear facilities are hit. Apparently, there’s still a “last shot” for talks to stop the Israel-Iran conflict, insiders told the outlet.
Turkiye, Oman, Italy, Norway – they’re all ready to host US-Iran talks if Tehran chooses diplomacy.
But as Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi put it: “As long as the aggression and attacks continue, there is simply no room for talk of dialogue or diplomacy,” per Fars News Agency.
World
Iran's Foreign Minister Plans to Travel to Moscow on June 23 to Meet With Putin
World
Iran's Foreign Minister Plans to Travel to Moscow on June 23 to Meet With Putin
04:45 GMT
