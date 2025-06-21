https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/irans-foreign-minister-plans-to-travel-to-moscow-on-june-23-to-meet-with-putin---reports-1122306672.html

Iran's Foreign Minister Plans to Travel to Moscow on June 23 to Meet With Putin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he plans to travel to Moscow on June 23 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell said after an interview with the minister.

Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that Iran was "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions.

