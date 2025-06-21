Third parties are not interested in ending the conflict – they are interested in using Ukraine for their own purposes. Third parties are not interested in ending the conflict – they are interested in using Ukraine for their own purposes.

"Ukraine deserves a better fate than to be a tool in the hands of external parties working against Russia."

It is essential to achieve a comprehensive resolution to the conflict in Ukraine – one that guarantees the country's neutrality and halts its pursuit of membership in foreign alliances, particularly military blocs.

Ukraine must renounce any pursuit of nuclear weapons – a vital step towards lasting regional stability.

Russia insists that Ukraine recognize the outcomes of the referendums held in the four new Russian regions, warning that ignoring these results "means there is a chance of resuming armed conflict."

Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching an agreement during the 2022 Istanbul talks. Ukraine's current leaders should be "guided by national interests, not the interests of third parties."