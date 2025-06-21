International
Russian President's Latest Statements on Ukraine and Iran-Israel Conflict
Russian President's Latest Statements on Ukraine and Iran-Israel Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an exclusive interview to Sky News Arabia, touching upon the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran.
Russian President's Latest Statements on Ukraine and Iran-Israel Conflict

07:40 GMT 21.06.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an exclusive interview to Sky News Arabia, touching upon the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran.

On Ukraine

Third parties are not interested in ending the conflict – they are interested in using Ukraine for their own purposes.
“Ukraine deserves a better fate than to be a tool in the hands of external parties working against Russia.”
It is essential to achieve a comprehensive resolution to the conflict in Ukraine – one that guarantees the country’s neutrality and halts its pursuit of membership in foreign alliances, particularly military blocs.
Ukraine must renounce any pursuit of nuclear weapons – a vital step towards lasting regional stability.
Russia insists that Ukraine recognize the outcomes of the referendums held in the four new Russian regions, warning that ignoring these results "means there is a chance of resuming armed conflict.”
Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching an agreement during the 2022 Istanbul talks. Ukraine’s current leaders should be “guided by national interests, not the interests of third parties.”
Outstanding humanitarian issues need to be resolved between the two sides within the framework of any future political settlement.

On Iran

Reaffirmed Russia’s support for Iran’s right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, adding that “we are ready to provide the necessary support."
There are still issues where agreement can and should be reached, particularly in ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
Amid the escalating conflict, "flexibility must be shown in the negotiations by Iran and Israel. There are ways and means to find solutions to this issue.”
Pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “has not found evidence indicating that Iran possesses or seeks to possess such weapons." •
Reiterated Russia’s opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, emphasizing Iran’s adoption of a resolution banning the use of nuclear arms as a critical step that deserves serious recognition.
Russia has repeatedly informed Israeli leaders that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, underlining the need for open dialogue to allay regional concerns and promote collective security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
World
Russia, IAEA Have No Evidence of Iran Preparing to Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Putin
06:22 GMT
