Russia, IAEA Have No Evidence of Iran Preparing to Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Putin
Sputnik International
Neither Russia nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have evidence that Iran allegedly wanted to obtain nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122303952_0:141:3141:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_c552f26bdbb383be87f2b2af2299999f.jpg
Moscow has repeatedly informed Israel about the lack of evidence regarding Iran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.
06:22 GMT 21.06.2025
On Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that his agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program.
Neither Russia nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have evidence that Iran allegedly wanted to obtain nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.
"I have to say that Russia, as well as the IAEA, has no evidence that Iran is preparing to acquire nuclear weapons," Putin said.
Moscow has repeatedly informed Israel about the lack of evidence regarding Iran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.
"I have to say that Russia, as well as the IAEA, has no evidence that Iran is preparing to acquire nuclear weapons. We have repeatedly informed the Israeli leadership about this," Putin said.
World
IAEA Sees No Proof of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program
18 June, 14:22 GMT
