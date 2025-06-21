https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/russia-iaea-have-no-evidence-of-iran-preparing-to-acquire-nuclear-weapon---putin-1122307762.html

Russia, IAEA Have No Evidence of Iran Preparing to Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Putin

Neither Russia nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have evidence that Iran allegedly wanted to obtain nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.

Moscow has repeatedly informed Israel about the lack of evidence regarding Iran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia out on Saturday.

