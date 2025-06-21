Total of 1,060 Deals Worth $80Bln Signed at SPIEF

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/total-of-1060-deals-worth-80bln-signed-at-spief-1122311560.html
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A total of 1,060 agreements worth 6.3 trillion rubles ($80 billion) have been signed on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Organizing Committee's executive secretary, Anton Kobyakov, said on Saturday.
"According to the results of the forum at the moment... 1,060 agreements worth a total 6.3 trillion rubles have been signed ... We are only talking about what is not a trade secret," Kobyakov said.
Over 140 countries sent their representatives to the forum, Kobyakov said.
"Friendly and unfriendly countries, 144 countries, sent their delegations," Kobyakov said.
Twenty-four business dialogues between the key countries, including the one between Russia and the United States, have been held during the forum.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF
from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.