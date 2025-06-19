https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-calls-indonesian-president-main-guest-of-spief-2025-1122289696.html
Putin Calls Indonesian President Main Guest of SPIEF 2025
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is one of the main guests at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
Putin is holding a meeting with Prabowo Subianto, who is in Russia on an official visit. During the conversation, the Russian leader noted that he and the Indonesian president would take part in the SPIEF plenary session on Friday. "And you are our main guest there," Putin said. Putin invited the Indonesian president to discuss in detail the entire range of bilateral relations at the meeting. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Putin is holding a meeting with Prabowo Subianto, who is in Russia on an official visit. During the conversation, the Russian leader noted that he and the Indonesian president would take part in the SPIEF plenary session on Friday.
"And you are our main guest there," Putin said.
Putin invited the Indonesian president to discuss in detail the entire range of bilateral relations at the meeting.
"Our relations are developing steadily, trade is growing. We have good prospects in a number of priority and very interesting areas of cooperation, including agriculture, space, energy, and military-technical cooperation. We have a large volume, and a growing volume," Putin said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF
from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.