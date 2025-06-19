https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-calls-indonesian-president-main-guest-of-spief-2025-1122289696.html

Putin Calls Indonesian President Main Guest of SPIEF 2025

Putin Calls Indonesian President Main Guest of SPIEF 2025

Sputnik International

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is one of the main guests at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2025-06-19T12:00+0000

2025-06-19T12:00+0000

2025-06-19T12:00+0000

world

spief 2025

vladimir putin

russia

indonesia

prabowo subianto

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122289349_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cf1075c7764de1d50d1c50c283490e.jpg

Putin is holding a meeting with Prabowo Subianto, who is in Russia on an official visit. During the conversation, the Russian leader noted that he and the Indonesian president would take part in the SPIEF plenary session on Friday. "And you are our main guest there," Putin said. Putin invited the Indonesian president to discuss in detail the entire range of bilateral relations at the meeting. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/spief-28th-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-kicks-off-1122271741.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin calls indonesian president, indonesian president prabowo subianto, st. petersburg international economic forum, main guests