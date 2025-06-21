https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/west-waging-war-on-orthodoxy-milorad-dodik-to-sputnik-at-spief-1122309880.html
West Waging War on Orthodoxy: Milorad Dodik to Sputnik at SPIEF
A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.
Dodik, President of Republika Srpska slammed the arrest of Armenian philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, calling it part of a broader Western effort to crush the Orthodox world. “It is obvious that this is an attempt to surround Russiaor the Russian Orthodox Church,to reduce its influencein the countries of the region.” A major mistake was made earlier and unfavourable steps were taken against the ROC in Ukraine, and this is merely proof that they have no intention of backing down, he told Sputnik.
