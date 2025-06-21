https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/west-waging-war-on-orthodoxy-milorad-dodik-to-sputnik-at-spief-1122309880.html

West Waging War on Orthodoxy: Milorad Dodik to Sputnik at SPIEF

West Waging War on Orthodoxy: Milorad Dodik to Sputnik at SPIEF

Sputnik International

A court in Yerevan has arrested Russian entrepreneur and president of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, accused of public calls to seize power in Armenia, for two months, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said on Wednesday.

2025-06-21T10:41+0000

2025-06-21T10:41+0000

2025-06-21T10:41+0000

world

west

yerevan

russia

russian orthodox church

milorad dodik

arrest

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/15/1122309722_189:0:1652:823_1920x0_80_0_0_683c49c79106975c099509f4644c1b4b.jpg

Dodik, President of Republika Srpska slammed the arrest of Armenian philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, calling it part of a broader Western effort to crush the Orthodox world. “It is obvious that this is an attempt to surround Russiaor the Russian Orthodox Church,to reduce its influencein the countries of the region.” A major mistake was made earlier and unfavourable steps were taken against the ROC in Ukraine, and this is merely proof that they have no intention of backing down, he told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html

west

yerevan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dodik, President of Republika Srpska Sputnik International Dodik, President of Republika Srpska 2025-06-21T10:41+0000 true PT1M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west waging war on orthodoxy, samvel karapetyan, seize power in armenia