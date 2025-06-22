https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/bombing-of-irans-nuclear-sites-latest-in-long-list-of-acts-of-war-by-the-us-across-the-world--1122319456.html
Bombing of Iran's Nuclear Sites Latest 'in Long List of Acts of War' by the US Across the World
The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that the US strikes on the Islamic Republic will have “everlasting consequences”.
Israel’s previous air raids against Iran “sufficiently prepared the ground” for America’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Brian Berletic, geopolitical analyst and former US Marine, tells Sputnik.The Israeli strikes helped the Pentagon scope out and neutralize Iran’s air defenses, allowing the US to “adjust its regional military posture” ahead of its own attacks, Berletic underlines.The bombing came as “multipolarism appears to be in irreversible ascent leaving the US with a closing window of opportunity to destabilize it and reassert American primacy,” Berletic concludes.
The Israeli strikes helped the Pentagon scope out and neutralize Iran’s air defenses, allowing the US to “adjust its regional military posture” ahead of its own attacks, Berletic underlines.
Both international and American laws were violated during the US strikes on Iran, which are just the latest “in a long list of acts of war” by America across the world, according to the expert.
The bombing came as “multipolarism appears to be in irreversible ascent leaving the US with a closing window of opportunity to destabilize it and reassert American primacy,” Berletic concludes.