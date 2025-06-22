https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/bombing-of-irans-nuclear-sites-latest-in-long-list-of-acts-of-war-by-the-us-across-the-world--1122319456.html

Bombing of Iran's Nuclear Sites Latest 'in Long List of Acts of War' by the US Across the World

Bombing of Iran's Nuclear Sites Latest 'in Long List of Acts of War' by the US Across the World

Sputnik International

The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that the US strikes on the Islamic Republic will have “everlasting consequences”.

2025-06-22T15:33+0000

2025-06-22T15:33+0000

2025-06-22T15:33+0000

analysis

us

iran

air defense

strikes

war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122319252_7:0:2000:1121_1920x0_80_0_0_19ab13ca87078f3efeb775ec4d4e5cdd.jpg

Israel’s previous air raids against Iran “sufficiently prepared the ground” for America’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Brian Berletic, geopolitical analyst and former US Marine, tells Sputnik.The Israeli strikes helped the Pentagon scope out and neutralize Iran’s air defenses, allowing the US to “adjust its regional military posture” ahead of its own attacks, Berletic underlines.The bombing came as “multipolarism appears to be in irreversible ascent leaving the US with a closing window of opportunity to destabilize it and reassert American primacy,” Berletic concludes.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel’s previous air raids against iran, us strikes on iran, iran's air defenses, us laws