Iran Anticipated Attack on Fordow Nuclear Site, Evacuated It - Official
Iran Anticipated Attack on Fordow Nuclear Site, Evacuated It - Official
Sputnik International
Iran Anticipated Attack on Fordow Nuclear Site, Evacuated It - Official

04:19 GMT 22.06.2025
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran expected an attack on the Fordow nuclear facility, so it was evacuated, there was no irreversible damage to the facility, Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the chairman of the Iranian parliament, said.
"From Iran's point of view, nothing unsurprising happened. Iran has been expecting strikes on Fordow for several days. This nuclear facility was evacuated, no irreversible damage was sustained during today's attack," Mohammadi said on X.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed the successful operation of the US army against Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei earlier said that Iran had moved all of its "enriched nuclear materials" to a safe location.
