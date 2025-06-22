https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-launches-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities---trump-1122313390.html

US Launches Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump said on Truth Social.He stressed that all planes were "safely on their way home."He claimed that only the US military could have carried out an operation that included strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

