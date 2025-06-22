International
US Launches Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Trump
US Launches Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Trump
US President Donald Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against Iran's nuclear facilities.
2025-06-22T02:15+0000
2025-06-22T04:31+0000
"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump said on Truth Social.He stressed that all planes were "safely on their way home."He claimed that only the US military could have carried out an operation that included strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
02:15 GMT 22.06.2025 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 22.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Mike StewartPresident Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against Iran's nuclear facilities.
"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said on Truth Social.
"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump said on Truth Social.
"All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump said on Truth Social.
He stressed that all planes were "safely on their way home."
"NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!" Trump said on Truth Social.
He claimed that only the US military could have carried out an operation that included strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
World
US-Iran Talks 'Going OK' - Trump Says After Witkoff-Araghchi Meeting
13 April, 05:03 GMT
