https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-is-forced-to-respond-to-us-strikes-on-nuclear-facilities-for-as-long-as-needed---araghchi-1122316106.html
'The US Betrayed Diplomacy' – Iran's FM Araghchi
'The US Betrayed Diplomacy' – Iran's FM Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iran will have to respond to US attacks against Iranian nuclear sites, and is going to do so for as long as needed, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2025-06-22T10:06+0000
2025-06-22T10:06+0000
2025-06-22T10:30+0000
world
us
iran
nuclear sites
airstrike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122315947_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bda92bca4cea8bbe2b22cfee321835c4.jpg
The United States have “betrayed diplomacy”, Araghchi said at a press conference held in Istanbul on June 22, adding that Iran now has the right to defend itself in accordance with the UN Charter."The US government bears full responsibility for the serious consequences of this aggression," Araghchi said.In the wake of the US strikes, Iran has fewer reasons to trust the West, Tehran no longer understands who it should negotiate with, he pointed out.According Araghchi, Iran is receiving messages from the US through various channels, and if necessary, it will respond through intermediaries.Iran now calls upon the International Atomic Energy Agency to fulfill its legal duties in response to the dangerous attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities, Araghchi stated.The UN and the IAEA must respond to the clear violation of international law by the United States, he said, further insisting that the UN Security Council should hold an emergency meeting and condemn the US attack.Araghchi also said that he is going to Moscow to have “serious consultations” with President Putin on Monday, June 23.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-strikes-iran-whats-known-so-far--1122315066.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122315947_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c84e0501e88dfc186c759ef430fbbf3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us attack on iran, us strikes iran
us attack on iran, us strikes iran
'The US Betrayed Diplomacy' – Iran's FM Araghchi
10:06 GMT 22.06.2025 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 22.06.2025)
Iran will have to respond to US attacks against Iranian nuclear sites, and is going to do so for as long as needed, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
The United States have “betrayed diplomacy”, Araghchi said at a press conference held in Istanbul on June 22, adding that Iran now has the right to defend itself in accordance with the UN Charter.
"The US government bears full responsibility for the serious consequences of this aggression," Araghchi said.
In the wake of the US strikes, Iran has fewer reasons to trust the West, Tehran no longer understands who it should negotiate with, he pointed out.
According Araghchi, Iran is receiving messages from the US through various channels, and if necessary, it will respond through intermediaries.
Iran now calls upon the International Atomic Energy Agency to fulfill its legal duties in response to the dangerous attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities, Araghchi stated.
The UN and the IAEA must respond to the clear violation of international law by the United States, he said, further insisting that the UN Security Council should hold an emergency meeting and condemn the US attack.
Araghchi also said that he is going to Moscow to have “serious consultations” with President Putin on Monday, June 23.