US Strikes Iran: What’s Known So Far?

US Strikes Iran: What’s Known So Far?

US warplanes bombed several Iranian nuclear facilities – the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, the Isfahan nuclear technology center, and the Natanz enrichment complex.

US warplanes bombed several Iranian nuclear facilities – the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, the Isfahan nuclear technology center, and the Natanz enrichment complex.America reportedly used the GBU Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a powerful bunker-busting bomb, during the strikes.The US contacted Iran via diplomatic channels to claim the strikes were all it intended to do and that "regime change efforts" were "not planned."How Does Iran React?Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to self-defense.Iran attacked Israel, targeting Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center, and decision-making centers, the IRGC stated.Iran used the Kheibar ballistic missile against Israel as part of the 20th wave of Iran's large-scale missile and drone operationWhat Does the World Say?The IAEA reported no increase in radiation levels outside Iran's nuclear facilities.Saudi Arabia and Iraq denounced the strikes, warning they could lead to a dangerous escalation.

