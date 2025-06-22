https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/its-purely-an-act-of-political-theater--scott-ritter-on-us-strikes-on-iran--1122318724.html
‘It's Purely an Act of Political Theater’ – Scott Ritter on US Strikes on Iran
‘It's Purely an Act of Political Theater’ – Scott Ritter on US Strikes on Iran
"There's no doubt that there was coordination with Israel. Apparently, this attack was a coordinated event," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst Scott Ritter said in an interview with Sputnik.
“If the goal was to deter Iran's nuclear program by destroying critical Iranian nuclear infrastructure, all the president succeeded in doing is bombing three empty sites. Yes, the physical destruction on these sites may be tremendous, but what was in the sites is what should have been destroyed if you're truly seeking to degrade Iran's nuclear capability,” Ritter told Sputnik.
