Strikes on Iran Were ‘Highly Classified Mission' – Pentagon Chief
The Department of Defense said that the goal of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities was to “destroy or severely degrade” the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
The US’s “Operation Midnight Hammer” has “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed during a Pentagon news conference on Sunday.
The operation “took a great deal of precision. It involved misdirection and the highest of operational security. Our B-2's went in and out of... these nuclear sites, in and out and back, without the world knowing at all," Hegseth said.
He insisted that the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were not intended to change the power in Iran.
"This mission has not been about regime change. The President [Donald Trump] authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel," the Pentagon chief argued.
He said that the US does not seek a war with Iran, but that America “will act swiftly and decisively, when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened." Hegseth warned that any retaliation by Iran against the US “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."
The US's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities was led and operated solely by Washington, which remains mindful of the concerns of its regional allies, according to Hegseth.
"We certainly understand the challenges of allies in the region, and we have been respectful and working in collaboration with them as it pertains to basing and sensitivities there,” the US defense secretary noted.
He said that the US had been “in close consultation” with its allies and that it appreciates the support that it has got.
Hegseth made it clear that the US is encouraging Tehran to return to the negotiating table in the aftermath of America’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
"I can only confirm that there are both public and private messages being directly delivered to the Iranians in multiple channels, giving them every opportunity to come to the table. They [the Iranians] understand precisely what the American position is, precisely what steps they can take to allow for peace, and we hope they do so," the Pentagon chief claimed.