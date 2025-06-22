International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/strikes-on-iran-were-highly-classified-mission--pentagon-chief-1122318358.html
Strikes on Iran Were ‘Highly Classified Mission' – Pentagon Chief
Strikes on Iran Were ‘Highly Classified Mission' – Pentagon Chief
Sputnik International
The Department of Defense said that the goal of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities was to “destroy or severely degrade” the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
2025-06-22T13:28+0000
2025-06-22T13:28+0000
americas
us
iran
strikes
nuclear program
messages
position
peace
allies
concerns
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg
The US’s “Operation Midnight Hammer” has “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed during a Pentagon news conference on Sunday.He insisted that the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were not intended to change the power in Iran.He said that the US does not seek a war with Iran, but that America “will act swiftly and decisively, when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened." Hegseth warned that any retaliation by Iran against the US “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."The US's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities was led and operated solely by Washington, which remains mindful of the concerns of its regional allies, according to Hegseth.He said that the US had been “in close consultation” with its allies and that it appreciates the support that it has got.Hegseth made it clear that the US is encouraging Tehran to return to the negotiating table in the aftermath of America’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities."I can only confirm that there are both public and private messages being directly delivered to the Iranians in multiple channels, giving them every opportunity to come to the table. They [the Iranians] understand precisely what the American position is, precisely what steps they can take to allow for peace, and we hope they do so," the Pentagon chief claimed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-strikes-iran-whats-known-so-far--1122315066.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-is-forced-to-respond-to-us-strikes-on-nuclear-facilities-for-as-long-as-needed---araghchi-1122316106.html
americas
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403d9bb91e5b68afb082657ef54f9ffa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of defense, us strikes on iran, iran’s nuclear ambitions, iran's nuclear program, u' national interests
us department of defense, us strikes on iran, iran’s nuclear ambitions, iran's nuclear program, u' national interests

Strikes on Iran Were ‘Highly Classified Mission' – Pentagon Chief

13:28 GMT 22.06.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Department of Defense said that the goal of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities was to “destroy or severely degrade” the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
The US’s “Operation Midnight Hammer” has “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed during a Pentagon news conference on Sunday.
The operation “took a great deal of precision. It involved misdirection and the highest of operational security. Our B-2's went in and out of... these nuclear sites, in and out and back, without the world knowing at all," Hegseth said.
He insisted that the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were not intended to change the power in Iran.
"This mission has not been about regime change. The President [Donald Trump] authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel," the Pentagon chief argued.
This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2025
World
US Strikes Iran: What’s Known So Far?
07:52 GMT
He said that the US does not seek a war with Iran, but that America “will act swiftly and decisively, when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened." Hegseth warned that any retaliation by Iran against the US “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."
The US's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities was led and operated solely by Washington, which remains mindful of the concerns of its regional allies, according to Hegseth.
"We certainly understand the challenges of allies in the region, and we have been respectful and working in collaboration with them as it pertains to basing and sensitivities there,” the US defense secretary noted.
He said that the US had been “in close consultation” with its allies and that it appreciates the support that it has got.
Hegseth made it clear that the US is encouraging Tehran to return to the negotiating table in the aftermath of America’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
"I can only confirm that there are both public and private messages being directly delivered to the Iranians in multiple channels, giving them every opportunity to come to the table. They [the Iranians] understand precisely what the American position is, precisely what steps they can take to allow for peace, and we hope they do so," the Pentagon chief claimed.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a news conference, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2025
World
'The US Betrayed Diplomacy' – Iran's FM Araghchi
10:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала