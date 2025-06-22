International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/karapetyans-arrest-armenian-pm-acts-like-dictator-1122317705.html
Karapetyan’s Arrest: Armenian PM ‘Acts Like Dictator’
Karapetyan’s Arrest: Armenian PM ‘Acts Like Dictator’
Sputnik International
Karapetyan was earlier detained for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. He pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent.
2025-06-22T12:25+0000
2025-06-22T12:25+0000
analysis
armenia
nikol pashinyan
arrest
constitution
authorities
community
laws
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36f844fcbe4760a11f390588cfc5fe9.jpg
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules Armenia “single-handedly, regardless of the laws and the constitution", Harut Sassounian, a representative of the Armenian community in Los Angeles and publisher of The California Courier, told Sputnik.He stressed that the prime minister is losing the battle to the Armenian Apostolic Church because ordinary people are going to side with the church, not Pashinyan.The ECHR will most likely “rule against” the Armenian prime minister, Sassounian concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/pashinyans-west-vetted-assault-on-karapetyan--armenian-church-part-of-anti-russia-purge--analyst-1122297943.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Harut Sassounian
Sputnik International
Harut Sassounian
2025-06-22T12:25+0000
true
PT4M03S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4c61d5debf650a54f7aa407b4fd751.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenian authorities, arrest of karapetyan, armenian constitution, violation of laws, armenian apostolic church
armenian authorities, arrest of karapetyan, armenian constitution, violation of laws, armenian apostolic church

Karapetyan’s Arrest: Armenian PM ‘Acts Like Dictator’

12:25 GMT 22.06.2025
© AP Photo / Johanna GeronArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2025
© AP Photo / Johanna Geron
Subscribe
Samvel Karapetyan, an Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist, was detained for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. He pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules Armenia “single-handedly, regardless of the laws and the constitution", Harut Sassounian, a representative of the Armenian community in Los Angeles and publisher of The California Courier, told Sputnik.
Karapetyan defending the Catholicos angered Pashinyan, who illegally ordered the authorities to arrest the Russian-Armenian businessman and philanthropist, Sassounian pointed out.
© Sputnik
He stressed that the prime minister is losing the battle to the Armenian Apostolic Church because ordinary people are going to side with the church, not Pashinyan.
Armenians “have the opportunity” to go to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and sue Pashinyan for violating the constitution, according to the expert.
The ECHR will most likely “rule against” the Armenian prime minister, Sassounian concluded.
Samvel Karapetyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Analysis
Pashinyan’s West-Vetted Assault on Karapetyan & Armenian Church Part of Anti-Russia Purge – Analyst
20 June, 11:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала