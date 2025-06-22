https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/karapetyans-arrest-armenian-pm-acts-like-dictator-1122317705.html
Karapetyan’s Arrest: Armenian PM ‘Acts Like Dictator’
Karapetyan was earlier detained for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. He pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules Armenia “single-handedly, regardless of the laws and the constitution", Harut Sassounian, a representative of the Armenian community in Los Angeles and publisher of The California Courier, told Sputnik.He stressed that the prime minister is losing the battle to the Armenian Apostolic Church because ordinary people are going to side with the church, not Pashinyan.The ECHR will most likely “rule against” the Armenian prime minister, Sassounian concluded.
Karapetyan’s Arrest: Armenian PM ‘Acts Like Dictator’
Samvel Karapetyan, an Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist, was detained for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. He pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules Armenia “single-handedly, regardless of the laws and the constitution", Harut Sassounian, a representative of the Armenian community in Los Angeles and publisher of The California Courier, told Sputnik.
Karapetyan defending the Catholicos angered Pashinyan, who illegally ordered the authorities to arrest the Russian-Armenian businessman and philanthropist, Sassounian pointed out.
He stressed that the prime minister is losing the battle to the Armenian Apostolic Church because ordinary people are going to side with the church, not Pashinyan.
Armenians “have the opportunity” to go to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and sue Pashinyan for violating the constitution, according to the expert.
The ECHR will most likely “rule against” the Armenian prime minister, Sassounian concluded.