Pakistan Supports Putin’s 'Look East' Strategy - Minister For Petroleum
Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik just gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
2025-06-22T11:05+0000
2025-06-22T11:05+0000
2025-06-22T11:30+0000
“When it comes to the energy trade, <…> all these things can be priced in to make way for Russian crude to be accommodated in Pakistani refineries,” Ali Pervaiz Malik tells Sputnik.Pakistan-Russia $1billion trade turnover is not a limit, the minister said. If you look at the issue of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the potential is huge, he underscores.
11:05 GMT 22.06.2025 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 22.06.2025)
Exclusive
Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“When it comes to the energy trade, <…> all these things can be priced in to make way for Russian crude to be accommodated in Pakistani refineries,” Ali Pervaiz Malik tells Sputnik.
Pakistan-Russia $1billion trade turnover is not a limit, the minister said. If you look at the issue of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the potential is huge, he underscores.
"We support the Look East strategy of President Putin and how we need to enhance the regional trade <...> So, we remain engaged and continue to explore possible areas of cooperation within the region, and we will definitely look at all mutually beneficial opportunities," Ali Pervaiz Malik says.