Pakistan Supports Putin’s 'Look East' Strategy - Minister For Petroleum

Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik just gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“When it comes to the energy trade, <…> all these things can be priced in to make way for Russian crude to be accommodated in Pakistani refineries,” Ali Pervaiz Malik tells Sputnik.Pakistan-Russia $1billion trade turnover is not a limit, the minister said. If you look at the issue of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the potential is huge, he underscores.

