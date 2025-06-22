https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/trumps-arrogant-claim-for-iran-to-surrender-sompletely-ridiculous-1122316705.html

Trump's Arrogant Claim For Iran To Surrender 'Сompletely Ridiculous'

Trump's Arrogant Claim For Iran To Surrender 'Сompletely Ridiculous'

Sputnik International

The US strikes were rather ineffectual, Tim Anderson, writer, academic and Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, told Sputnik.

The US strikes were rather ineffectual, Tim Anderson, writer, academic and Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, told Sputnik. The US and Iran were against the escalation, Anderson noted. But Netanyahu’s obsession with confrontation in addition to Trump’s blind support is a ticking time bomb.

