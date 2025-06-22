https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/trumps-arrogant-claim-for-iran-to-surrender-sompletely-ridiculous-1122316705.html
Trump's Arrogant Claim For Iran To Surrender 'Сompletely Ridiculous'
The US strikes were rather ineffectual, Tim Anderson, writer, academic and Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, told Sputnik.
The US strikes were rather ineffectual, Tim Anderson, writer, academic and Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, told Sputnik. The US and Iran were against the escalation, Anderson noted. But Netanyahu’s obsession with confrontation in addition to Trump’s blind support is a ticking time bomb.
On Sunday night, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump said the strikes were meant to limit Tehran's nuclear capabilities and make it agree to "end this war," or face much more serious consequences.
The US strikes were rather ineffectual, Tim Anderson, writer, academic and Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, told Sputnik.
"Trump claimed to have destroyed these nuclear sites; apparently, there's very little damage, but it's a symbolic act, and he was looking for some sort of psychological impact on the Iranians," he said.
Netanyahu wants war—and Trump’s green light just handed him the keys.
Iran won’t back down—expect more strikes on Israeli military & infrastructure.
Israel won’t stop until it faces a real military defeat—and by then, who knows how far this will escalate?
The US and Iran were against the escalation, Anderson noted. But Netanyahu’s obsession with confrontation in addition to Trump’s blind support is a ticking time bomb.