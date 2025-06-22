https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-attack-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-to-have-far-reaching-consequences---araghchi-1122314044.html

US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi

US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to protect its interests in the form of self-defense.

2025-06-22T05:32+0000

2025-06-22T05:32+0000

2025-06-22T05:32+0000

world

us

iran

abbas araghchi

consequences

violation

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30feb60c66962d5c2f4211686cb75437.jpg

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-anticipated-attack-on-fordow-nuclear-site-evacuated-it---official-1122313555.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, un charter, everlasting consequences, us strikes on iran