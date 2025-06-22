International
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to protect its interests in the form of self-defense.
"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X."Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi stressed.
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi

05:32 GMT 22.06.2025
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to protect its interests in the form of self-defense.
"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.
He added that “the events this morning” were “outrageous and will have everlasting consequences.”
“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi stressed.
