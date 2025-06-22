https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-attack-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-to-have-far-reaching-consequences---araghchi-1122314044.html
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to protect its interests in the form of self-defense.
2025-06-22T05:32+0000
2025-06-22T05:32+0000
2025-06-22T05:32+0000
world
us
iran
abbas araghchi
consequences
violation
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30feb60c66962d5c2f4211686cb75437.jpg
"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-anticipated-attack-on-fordow-nuclear-site-evacuated-it---official-1122313555.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54416552413c90193795ef296350cf64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, un charter, everlasting consequences, us strikes on iran
iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, un charter, everlasting consequences, us strikes on iran
US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities to Have Far-Reaching Consequences - Araghchi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would have far-reaching consequences, with Iran reserving the right to protect its interests in the form of self-defense.
"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.
He added that “the events this morning” were “outrageous and will have everlasting consequences.”
“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi stressed.