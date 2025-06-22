https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-has-achieved-objectives-with-strikes-on-iran-now-ready-to-negotiate-rubio-1122319898.html

US Has Achieved Objectives With Strikes on Iran, Now Ready to Negotiate - Rubio

The US has achieved its objectives with the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and is now ready to negotiate immediately if Tehran chooses to reach out, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

The US bombed Iran's Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites in the early hours of Sunday. US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear capabilities. "Let's all hope that they [Iran] actually decide, okay, let's go negotiate. Because we want a diplomatic and peaceful solution. We have achieved our objectives. We're ready to negotiate this in a peaceful, diplomatic way. We've been prepared to do that for days," Rubio said on CBS News. "We're prepared right now. If they call right now and say, 'We want to meet, let's talk about this,' we're prepared to do that. The president [Trump] made that clear from the very beginning. His preference is to deal with this issue diplomatically," Rubio said.

