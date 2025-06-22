https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-preparing-for-possible-retaliatory-strike-from-iran-1122315738.html

US Preparing for Possible Retaliatory Strike From Iran

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible retaliatory strike from Iran, the next 48 hours are of particular concern, NBC reported, citing two defense officials and a senior White House official.

On Sunday night, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. According to Trump, the purpose of the strike was to limit Tehran's nuclear capabilities and make it agree to "end this war," or face much more serious consequences. The Trump administration is preparing for a potential retaliatory strike from Iran, and the next 48 hours are of particular concern, however, as the officials said, it is yet unclear whether retaliatory strikes would be directed at foreign or domestic targets, the NBC reported. Additionally, the Trump administration has notified Iran that the strikes on its nuclear facilities were a one-time act, not the beginning of a "war to change power," the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing an US official. According to the official, Trump made it clear on Tuesday that he was already considering the likely possibility of striking Iran.

