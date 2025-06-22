https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/trump-salls-for-peace-threatening-with-new-attacks-on-iran-1122313701.html

Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran

Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if the escalation in the Middle East continues, the next attacks on Iran could be much worse. 22.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-22T04:32+0000

2025-06-22T04:32+0000

2025-06-22T04:32+0000

world

us

donald trump

tehran

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

iran-israel row

nuclear war

ww3

us hegemony

aggression

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said in an address to the nation that was broadcast on US channels. CBS News reported, citing sources, that the US contacted Iran through diplomatic channels to convey that it only planned strikes and did not seek a change of power in Tehran.Earlier, Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Esfahan. The president said that after the US strikes, Tehran must agree to "end this war." The Fars news agency reported, citing Iranian authorities, reported that nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow had been subjected to airstrikes. Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei earlier said that Iran had moved all of its "enriched nuclear materials" to a safe location.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-launches-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities---trump-1122313390.html

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unprovoked aggression, illegal aggression, border violation, unprovoked war, war of aggression, trump's war, peace prize, nobel prize, us-iran war, war on iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, nuclear deal, us-iran talks, us-iran negotiations