https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/trump-salls-for-peace-threatening-with-new-attacks-on-iran-1122313701.html
Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran
Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if the escalation in the Middle East continues, the next attacks on Iran could be much worse. 22.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-22T04:32+0000
2025-06-22T04:32+0000
2025-06-22T04:32+0000
world
us
donald trump
tehran
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
iran-israel row
nuclear war
ww3
us hegemony
aggression
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg
"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said in an address to the nation that was broadcast on US channels. CBS News reported, citing sources, that the US contacted Iran through diplomatic channels to convey that it only planned strikes and did not seek a change of power in Tehran.Earlier, Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Esfahan. The president said that after the US strikes, Tehran must agree to "end this war." The Fars news agency reported, citing Iranian authorities, reported that nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow had been subjected to airstrikes. Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei earlier said that Iran had moved all of its "enriched nuclear materials" to a safe location.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-launches-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities---trump-1122313390.html
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a17c2519b0ea73b95978b0f8baa61c44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
unprovoked aggression, illegal aggression, border violation, unprovoked war, war of aggression, trump's war, peace prize, nobel prize, us-iran war, war on iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, nuclear deal, us-iran talks, us-iran negotiations
unprovoked aggression, illegal aggression, border violation, unprovoked war, war of aggression, trump's war, peace prize, nobel prize, us-iran war, war on iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, nuclear deal, us-iran talks, us-iran negotiations
Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if the escalation in the Middle East continues, the next attacks on Iran could be much worse.
"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said in an address to the nation that was broadcast on US channels.
"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," the US president added.
CBS News reported, citing sources, that the US contacted Iran through diplomatic channels to convey that it only planned strikes and did not seek a change of power in Tehran.
Earlier, Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Esfahan
. The president said that after the US strikes, Tehran must agree to "end this war." The Fars news agency reported, citing Iranian authorities, reported that nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow had been subjected to airstrikes. Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei earlier said that Iran had moved all of its "enriched nuclear materials" to a safe location.