Trump Сalls for Peace, Threatening With New Attacks on Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if the escalation in the Middle East continues, the next attacks on Iran could be much worse.
04:32 GMT 22.06.2025
President Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that if the escalation in the Middle East continues, the next attacks on Iran could be much worse.
"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said in an address to the nation that was broadcast on US channels.
"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," the US president added.
CBS News reported, citing sources, that the US contacted Iran through diplomatic channels to convey that it only planned strikes and did not seek a change of power in Tehran.
Earlier, Trump claimed a successful operation by the US army against three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Esfahan. The president said that after the US strikes, Tehran must agree to "end this war." The Fars news agency reported, citing Iranian authorities, reported that nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow had been subjected to airstrikes. Iran's Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei earlier said that Iran had moved all of its "enriched nuclear materials" to a safe location.
