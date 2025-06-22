https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-strikes-on-iran-reckless-breach-of-sovereignty---russian-foreign-ministry-1122317198.html

US Strikes on Iran Reckless Breach of Sovereignty - Russian Foreign Ministry

US Strikes on Iran Reckless Breach of Sovereignty - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites as a reckless move that violates the Islamic Republic's sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter.

2025-06-22T11:29+0000

2025-06-22T11:29+0000

2025-06-22T11:30+0000

world

russia

iran

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300757_0:72:2777:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_0c546f989aa7cad69dbb5421fd80b154.jpg

"The reckless decision to bomb the territory of a sovereign state, whatever the arguments, runs counter to international law, the UN Charter, the UN Security Council Resolution," the ministry said. It is of particular concern that the attack was carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the ministry said, adding that the UN’s core body had to interfere. "The UN Security Council should naturally take action. Confrontational behavior of the US and Israel has to be rejected collectively," the statement read. "We call for an end of aggression and urge efforts that will create conditions for a return to a political and diplomatic path," the statement said. The ministry also called on Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to report impartially on the Iran attacks at the UN atomic agency's board of governors’ meeting on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-strikes-iran-whats-known-so-far--1122315066.html

russia

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us bombs iran, us strikes on iran's nuclear sites, russia reacts to us bombing of iran