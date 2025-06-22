International
US Strikes on Iran Reckless Breach of Sovereignty - Russian Foreign Ministry
US Strikes on Iran Reckless Breach of Sovereignty - Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites as a reckless move that violates the Islamic Republic's sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter.
"The reckless decision to bomb the territory of a sovereign state, whatever the arguments, runs counter to international law, the UN Charter, the UN Security Council Resolution," the ministry said. It is of particular concern that the attack was carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the ministry said, adding that the UN’s core body had to interfere. "The UN Security Council should naturally take action. Confrontational behavior of the US and Israel has to be rejected collectively," the statement read. "We call for an end of aggression and urge efforts that will create conditions for a return to a political and diplomatic path," the statement said. The ministry also called on Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to report impartially on the Iran attacks at the UN atomic agency's board of governors’ meeting on Monday.
11:29 GMT 22.06.2025 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 22.06.2025)
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites as a reckless move that violates the Islamic Republic's sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter.
"The reckless decision to bomb the territory of a sovereign state, whatever the arguments, runs counter to international law, the UN Charter, the UN Security Council Resolution," the ministry said.
It is of particular concern that the attack was carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the ministry said, adding that the UN’s core body had to interfere.
"The UN Security Council should naturally take action. Confrontational behavior of the US and Israel has to be rejected collectively," the statement read.
"We call for an end of aggression and urge efforts that will create conditions for a return to a political and diplomatic path," the statement said.
The ministry also called on Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to report impartially on the Iran attacks at the UN atomic agency's board of governors’ meeting on Monday.
World
US Strikes Iran: What’s Known So Far?
07:52 GMT
