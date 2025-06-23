https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/armenians-are-ashamed-of-pashinyan-writer-1122326475.html
Armenians Are 'Ashamed' of Pashinyan - Writer
Pashinyan is actively dividing Armenians and acting against their interests, further polarizing society, Serbian publisher, writer and honorary member of the Writers Union of Armenia Vesna Pešić told Sputnik.
"The modern political scene in Armenia has long made it clear whose side it is on, and whose puppet it is. This arrest is political in nature," she noted.According to Pesic, Pashinyan is afraid and has little support in Armenia:
"Armenians are ashamed of him, as he has completely sided with the United Kingdom, follows the West's directives, and is causing a rift in the Armenian Church."